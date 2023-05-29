Yukon government announces aid for residents affected by spring flooding

WHITEHORSE — The Yukon government says it's working to provide financial support and other help to residents and businesses hurt by ongoing flooding in the Klondike Valley.

The government says 82 residents have signed up for emergency support services so far, some of whom are staying in hotels and other accommodations while under evacuation.

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai says Yukoners affected by flooding can apply for financial assistance from a program that is tailored to support those in need after a natural disaster.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Pillai says the program will provide funds to residents, landowners and businesses for repairs and remediation for any flood-related property damage.

The premier says more information about the program will be revealed in the near future as crews work to deal with the current flooding situation.

The Klondike River remains under a flood warning and while water levels have dropped, the Yukon government warns that rain in the forecast could cause the river to swell yet again.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2023.

The Canadian Press