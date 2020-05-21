Yukon extends business relief program for 2 more months

The Yukon government is extending a relief program aimed at keeping local businesses afloat through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Yukon Business Relief Program was announced last month and was set to expire on Friday. Economic Development Minister Ranj Pillai announced on Tuesday that it's been extended for another two months — to July 23.

"The continuation of the program will provide much needed help under these challenging operating conditions," Pillai said.

The program is aimed at businesses that have seen a reduction in revenue of at least 30 per cent due to lost business during the pandemic. Businesses can apply for up to $30,000 per month, to cover fixed costs including rent, water, sewer, electricity, internet, or insurance.

Pillai says that as of this week, the government has received 223 applications for funding through the program. The government says $1.6 million in grants have been approved.

Pillai said many businesses are in a tight spot because of restrictions related to the pandemic. He encouraged Yukoners to support them.

"More than ever at this point we have to buy local. It is so important for us to support our private sector," Pillai said.

The government introduced a plan last week to gradually ease restrictions and public health orders. Some businesses that were earlier ordered to close — such as hair salons, tattoo parlours and estheticians will now be able to reopen under guidelines and subject to approval from health officials.

Guidelines for dine-in restaurants are expected this week. Those businesses will also need their plans approved by health officials before reopening.

Pillai would not say whether the business relief program might be extended further, beyond July. He says there are still a lot of unknowns around the pandemic, including the possible impact on the local tourism sector this summer.

"What we're trying to ensure is that people can manage through this year and sustain themselves," Pillai said.

"I don't believe there'll be any point in 2020, or going into 2021, where we stop monitoring what's happening in each and every sector."