Yukon confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Watson Lake, says others could have been exposed

Yukon's chief medical officer announced three new cases of COVID-19 in Watson Lake on Friday.

The three cases are part of a "family cluster," said Dr. Brendan Hanley. The affected people had not travelled outside the Yukon.

Hanley said there are three places in Watson Lake where others may have been exposed to the virus.

He asked anyone who was at the following locations and has symptoms to call the Watson Lake hospital, or the healthcare centre in their own community, to arrange for testing:

Watson Lake Foods – Super A on Oct. 8 and Oct.16.

Home Hardware on Oct. 7 and Oct. 10.

Big Horn Motel on Oct. 7 through 9 and Oct. 13 through 16

Hanley said health officials were notified of the cases Thursday night, and contact tracing is underway.

Hanley said they do not yet have enough information to determine the source of infection.

At a news conference on Friday, Hanley said there was "no need for alarm," but said it is a reminder that COVID-19 can always appear.

He also said the new cases were not prompting him to reconsider travel restrictions.

