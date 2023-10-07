Yukon appeal court hears case of drunk driver behind deadly 2019 Whitehorse crash

A file photo of a British Columbia court building. The Yukon Court of Appeal, which often holds its hearings in Vancouver, heard on Thursday the case of a drunk driver who killed two of his passengers and injured a third after crashing in Whitehorse in 2019. (David Horemans/CBC - image credit)

A drunk driver who crashed his car in Whitehorse in 2019, killing two of his passengers and injuring a third, wants his impaired driving convictions overturned.

The Yukon Court of Appeal heard Anthony Andre's case Thursday, with lawyer Vincent Larochelle arguing the trial judge didn't fully consider the evidence before him — including evidence Larochelle claimed should have raised a reasonable doubt about Andre's guilt.

Judge Peter Chisholm found Andre guilty last year of two counts of impaired driving causing death and one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm after a judge-alone trial.

Andre, now 25, had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system and was driving four of his friends along Hamilton Boulevard in the early hours of May 13, 2019, when his car left the pavement and slammed into a light post before coming to a stop in the opposite lane. Eighteen-year-old passengers, Stallion Smarch and Faith-Lynn Papineau, were both killed and another passenger was seriously injured, while Andre and the fourth passenger were relatively unharmed.

Chisholm sentenced Andre to 30 months' jail, which was reduced to 23 months after credit for the time he'd already spent in custody, followed by two years of probation.

Andre filed his appeal shortly afterwards.

In a Vancouver courtroom Thursday, Andre's lawyer Vincent Larochelle claimed that Chisholm had engaged in speculation to reach the guilty verdicts, and had misunderstood and ignored some of the evidence presented at trial.

In particular, Larochelle pointed to the theory the defence raised at trial — that the fourth passenger had shoved Andre's head while he was driving and that assault, not Andre's intoxication level, caused the crash.

The injured passenger had testified about the assault, meaning there was "direct evidence" to support the defence's theory, Larochelle said. Other witnesses, meanwhile, offered circumstantial evidence that Andre's level of intoxication wasn't enough to impair his driving ability, he argued. He pointed to another driver who testified that Andre's vehicle appeared to be moving normally until it "suddenly" veered off the road, as well as others who testified Andre didn't seem drunk either before or after the crash.

Larochelle also claimed the judge ignored evidence of "remorse" from the passenger alleged to have shoved Andre, whom, according to another witness, said, "I don't want to go on anymore, like, this is too much," after the crash.

As well, Larochelle argued Chisholm wrongly assumed an assault on Andre would have resulted in him suddenly jerking the steering wheel. An expert testified during the trial that tire marks at the scene indicated the car left the road "gradually" and weren't consistent with the driver suddenly swerving. Larochelle argued that didn't automatically rule out that Andre was assaulted, as people can react to being assaulted in a variety of ways.

Larochelle said while Chisholm's decision wasn't unreasonable, it was the "product of speculation."

Evidence about assault 'virtually non-existent,' Crown says

Crown attorney Leo Lane, meanwhile, argued that Chisholm's decision was based on proper reasoning and should be allowed to stand.

The judge, Lane noted, found the injured passenger was a "wholly unreliable" witness. Without his testimony, any evidence of an attack on Andre was "virtually non-existent," Lane said, adding that while Andre didn't testify at trial, he made no mention of being assaulted in his earlier statements to police.

Lane argued the judge, when mentioning an assault causing a sudden jerking of the steering wheel, wasn't making his own inferences but was actually responding to statements that Andre's defence lawyer made in closing submissions. Chisholm, Lane said, was pointing out the other driver's testimony about Andre's car suddenly leaving the road was inconsistent with the tire-track evidence.

Chisholm's decision, Lane continued, explicitly covered all of the evidence raised by the defence except for the "remorse" from the passenger accused of assaulting Andre. Lane argued it was a "big stretch" to assume the passenger was expressing regret for something he did in the car, and the witness who heard him say, "I don't want to go on anymore" testified the passenger just seemed "really upset."

Lane said that was reasonable, since the passenger had survived a crash that killed two other people in the vehicle.

Lane added it was "highly problematic" to argue the judge didn't put more focus on evidence about Andre not appearing intoxicated, noting the defence had conceded at trial Andre's blood alcohol level.

All of those factors, Lane argued, resulted in the judge not having a reasonable doubt that something other than Andre's impairment caused the crash.

The three judges that heard the appeal didn't immediately provide a decision, saying that they would deliver it at a later date.