Yuko Takeuchi, star of 2018 HBO series Miss Sherlock, found dead at Tokyo home; cause of death unknown

Japanese actor Yuko Takeuchi, 40, was found dead at her home in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward. Her death was confirmed at the hospital.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department have launched an investigation to determine the cause of death, and suspect that she may have taken her own life. However, no suicide note has been found.

Takeuchi was found in her bedroom by husband Taiki Nakabayashi around 2 am, writes Japan Times.

"It came all of a sudden, and we are all stunned and saddened by the news," said her talent agency Stardust Promotion, in a statement.

If her cause of death is confirmed, it would follow the recent cases of suicide by actress Ashina Sei earlier this month, actor Miura Harumi in July and reality TV star Kimura Hana in May. BBC notes that Japan has the highest rate of suicides in the word, but there has been a reduction ever since preventative measures were introduced.

Takeuchi was born in 1980 and went on to pursue a career in acting with the 1996 drama Cyborg. She then starred in NHK's (Japan's national broadcaster) drama Asuka in 1999 and TBS's Love and Life in the White in 2001, according to Variety.

She stepped into films with the 1998 hit Japanese horror film Ring, followed by Innocent World.

The actor played the female version of sleuth Sherlock Holmes in 2018 HBO-Hulu series Miss Sherlock. The show was broadcast internationally in 18 countries.

Takeuchi also won multiple Japanese Academy Awards over the years, most recently for the 2014 film Cape Nostalgia.

Her last big screen release was The Confidence Man JP: Princess in July.

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669

