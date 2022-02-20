Yuhan Wang RTW Fall 2022

Yuhan Wang cares about gender equality as much as she does her two cats, a Persian and a British short hair. The former made a surprise appearance during her fall 2022 show as a model dressed in a spotty faux fur coat carried it down the runway, causing a little viral moment on social media.

The feline theme went into the collection, too. Wang showed some adorable shirts and knit pieces that featured cat motifs she drew, and ruched lace dresses with an effect as if the fabric had been scratched by the cats.

Wang explained that the cat is an analogy for femininity. “Sometimes we can be very cute, but sometimes we can bite,” she explained.

She also referenced the power dynamic between males and females depicted by Leopold von Sacher-Masoch in “Venus in Furs” more than 150 years ago, as she set out to define her standard of a god-like woman in 2022.

“I feel like nowadays most of the rules have been geared by men. We had to follow what the men propose and women have to define their behavior by that, which I don’t think is right,” she said.

Her response to that was a series of green leather pieces, painted with flower motifs, which served as body armor to fend off unwanted suitors.

Her tailored offerings were also solid, bringing Victorian references into a modern context for a new generation of women who are not afraid to be masters of their own.

