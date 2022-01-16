Yuba-Sutter CHP reports second fatal foggy crash in two days, with 24-year-old dead

The Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol reported its second fatal crash in two days after a 24-year-old man was killed early Sunday.

In a news release, the CHP said that the crash occurred about 1:53 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 south of Nicholas Avenue amid foggy conditions with about 75 feet visibility.

The 24-year-old from Chico was driving a 2010 Honda Accord in the left-hand northbound lane of the four-lane highway when a 60-year-old San Jacinto man in a 2017 Dodge 3500 pickup truck crashed head-on into him.

The San Jacinto man had been driving about 55 mph southbound in the left-hand northbound lane.

“Neither party was able to make evasive maneuvers before both vehicles collided head on,” CHP officials wrote in the news release.

The San Jacinto man was not wearing his seat belt, and suffered major injuries, according to the CHP. The Chico man died as a result of the crash.

Both directions of Highway 99 were closed for about four hours as CHP officers investigated the crash. The San Jacinto man was not taken into custody. Investigators were still looking into whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

On Saturday, a 27-year-old Yuba City woman was killed in a crash west of Yuba City, also amid dense fog.