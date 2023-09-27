Yuba County woman dies after head-on crash on Highway 65 near Wheatland, CHP says

A 73-year-old Wheatland woman died early Tuesday after her car drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with another vehicle on Highway 65 in Yuba County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Highway 65, just south of Oakley Lane near Wheatland.

The Wheatland woman was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla north on the highway when her car moved over the double-yellow lines in the road into the oncoming lane, the CHP Yuba-Sutter office announced in a news release.

The CHP said the Toyota Corolla’s front end collided head-on with a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by a 22-year-old Marysville man, who suffered minor to moderate injuries in the crash including a loss of consciousness.

The Wheatland woman suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

The CHP said it was unclear whether driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs were factors in the deadly crash.