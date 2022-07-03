Yuba County lifts evacuation order as Olivehurst structure fires are contained

An evacuation order was lifted early Saturday night in the Olivehurst area of Yuba County, as crews worked to control multiple structure fires.

While the mandatory order as well as a warning in another area had all been eased, roadblocks were to remain on Ardmore Avenue between Ninth and 11th avenues, Fleming Way between Ninth and 11th, and along 11th between the two roads, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Services’ Facebook page.

Authorities asked that people still stay away and “allow safety officials to operate.”

The evacuation order had been put into effect late Saturday afternoon for Seventh and 11th avenues, and the train tracks to Highway 65/70.

An evacuation warning had been put in effect to the north, along Seventh to above Second Avenue, with an evacuation center set up at the county Health and Human Services building, 5730 Packard Ave., in Linda.

Animal Care Services was available to assist with any animals that need shelter.