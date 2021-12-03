Yuba City police arrest attempted homicide suspect wanted in Thanksgiving Day stabbing

Police officers working on an unrelated investigation Wednesday found a wanted Marysville man suspected of stabbing another man who was found on Thanksgiving Day in a puddle of blood in Yuba City.

Owen Loyd, 23, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, according to a Yuba City Police Department news release. The 41-year-old man found with a stab wound to his chest last week survived.

About noon Nov. 25, officers were called to the 600 block of Colusa Avenue, just west of Live Oak Boulevard. Police said the officers arrived and found the injured man unconscious on the ground.

Police investigators questioned several witnesses and later identified Loyd as the suspect. The investigators also recovered the knife used in the stabbing. Police said the stabbing appeared to have stemmed from an argument between Loyd and the victim.

About 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, officers were working on an unrelated investigation in the 800 block of Colusa Avenue, two blocks west of where the stabbing occurred. There, the officers spotted Loyd walking in the area.

The officers took Loyd into custody. After he gave police a statement related to the stabbing, Loyd was arrested and booked at the Sutter County Jail on the attempted homicide charge. Loyd remained in custody at the jail Friday.