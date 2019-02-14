Yuan can be a snooker star - O'Sullivan

Ronnie O’Sullivan beat Yuan Sijun in the second round in Cardiffivan

Ronnie O’Sullivan was given a real run for his money by Chinese teenager Yuan Sijun in the second round of the Welsh Open.

Sijun whitewashed Allan Taylor in the first round of action in Cardiff before taking the opening frame against O’Sullivan in their second-round match up.

O’Sullivan eventually prevailed 4-2, but admitted the 18-year-old has an incredibly bright future at the top of the sport.

“I think he’s a very, very good player,” said O’Sullivan. “For snooker, it’s great that we’ve got someone so young who has got potential to be world champion.

“It’s great for the game and he’s going to be a huge star in China. It’s going to be interesting to see how he handles it and deals with it, and if he wants it, he can have it.”

