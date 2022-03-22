Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Readies Speed Duel GX: Duel Academy Box and Midterm Paradox Mini Box Release

Following the release of the Speed Duel: Battle City box, Konami's Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game is now set to release the "Speed Duel GX: Duel Academy Box" and "Speed Duel GX: Midterm Paradox."

Just like the popular Speed Duel: Battle City Box, the Speed Duel GX: Duel Academy Box is designed to allow eight players play in a dynamic tournament experience. Aside from brand new Skill Cards introducing legendary Duelists from the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX anime, the collector's set features decks centered around Jaden Yuki's Elemental HEROs, Aster Phoenix's Destiny HEROs, Dr. Crowler's Ancient Gears and more. The Speed Duel GX: Duel Academy Box features 200 cards with Secret Rare variants of iconic GX-era cards.

Continuing the focus on the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX animated series, the Speed Duel GX: Midterm Paradox Mini Box references when Dr. Crowler hired the Paradox Brothers to take on Jaden Yuki and Syrus Truesdale. The collector's set features 100 cards with pre-built decks for Jaden Yuki, Syrus Truesdale, Bastion Misawa and the Paradox Brothers. The Speed Duel GX: Midterm Paradox Mini Box also comes complete with Secret Rare variants, 12 Skill Cards and a two-player Jaden Yuki and Syrus Truesdale Deluxe Game Mat.

Priced at $30 USD and $16 USD, the Speed Duel GX: Duel Academy Box and Midterm Paradox will be released April 1 and September 9 respectively.

