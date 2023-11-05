YTL Corporation Berhad (KLSE:YTL) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

YTL Corporation Berhad (KLSE:YTL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase YTL Corporation Berhad's shares on or after the 9th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.04 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.04 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, YTL Corporation Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 2.6% on the current share price of MYR1.54. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see YTL Corporation Berhad paying out a modest 40% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 13% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that YTL Corporation Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see YTL Corporation Berhad's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 25% per annum for the past five years. YTL Corporation Berhad is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. YTL Corporation Berhad has delivered an average of 7.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy YTL Corporation Berhad for the upcoming dividend? It's great that YTL Corporation Berhad is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about YTL Corporation Berhad, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while YTL Corporation Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with YTL Corporation Berhad (including 1 which is concerning).

