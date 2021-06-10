YSRCP rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju requests CM Jaganmohan Reddy to increase pension of senior citizens to Rs 2,750

YSRCP MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju (file photo)

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): YSRCP rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju has written a letter to party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy requesting him to increase the old age pension of senior citizens to Rs 2750.

In the letter, Raju wrote, "Our government has successfully completed two years and entered the third year. On that occasion, several full-page advertisements were issued regarding fulfilling of the election promises made. In this regard, one major promise is to increase the old age pension every year by Rs.250 for old age people (AVVA-TATHA) and take it upto Rs 3000 by 4th year which would be a major help for the needy and in view of this we have got overwhelming support from them during the election."

"Subsequently, after your swearing in it was increased by Rs.250 to Rs. 2250, But at the end of May, 2020 we have made it Rs.2500 and now at the end of May 2021, we have to make it Rs 2750 from June onwards. Kindly pay Rs 2750 for this month and include the outstanding arrear of Rs.3000 for the last year and 4 months arrears in the first year as we started the increase of Rs.250 late," Raju wrote.

"As old people are equal to gods, I humbly request you to recollect the election promises and render justice to the old age (AVVA TATHA) people by making it Rs 2750 from June 2021 and oblige," Raju said in the letter.

Raghu Ramakrishna Raju has been vocal against his own party for some time. Recently the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP CID) has filed a case on the MP with sedition charges. The MP has alleged that he was manhandled and beaten during his custody. He had even approached Supreme Court in this regard. He wrote letters to many MPs on the matter.

The MP has complained to the central government of irregularities by the State government regarding R&R package for the Polavaram project, just one day before CM Jagan's visit to Delhi with a major focus on getting clearance of dues for the same project.

In this backdrop, the rebel MP wrote letter to the CM who was in Delhi, after a long time, appealing to fulfil a promise made during the election campaign and gained importance. (ANI)