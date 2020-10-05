YSRCP leader Yarlagadda Venkatrao celebrates birthday flouting social distancing norms

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): YSR Congress Party leader and KDCC Bank Director Yarlagadda Venkatrao celebrated his birthday on Sunday amidst the COVID19 pandemic flouting the norms of social distancing.

More than 400 people participated in the celebration held at Nunna village in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh. Venkatrao tried to go with a convoy to the place of celebrations, but the police stopped him. Then he went on foot and participated in his birthday celebrations.

His followers gathered in huge numbers for the occasion. While there were some followers who were wearing a mask, the YSRCP leader was not seen wearing a mask.

In order to show his popularity, Venkatrao held his birthday celebrations with his supporters. In this process, he has violated the social distancing norms. (ANI)

