Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Approval and Closing of Financing Solutions

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province" or the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTCQX: MPVD) is pleased to announce that at its special meeting of shareholders held on September 29, 2020 (the "Special Meeting") its shareholders approved two related party transactions that significantly strengthen the Company's financial position as it responds to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the Special Meeting, the disinterested shareholders approved the assignment (the "Assignment") from the existing lenders to Dermot Desmond, or a related company, of Mountain Province's indebtedness of US$25,000,000 under its senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Existing Credit Facility"). The Assignment closed on September 30, 2020 with the credit facility being assigned to Dunebridge Worldwide Ltd. ("Dunebridge"), a company controlled by Mr. Desmond.

In connection with the Assignment, certain amendments were made to the Existing Credit Facility, including, among other things, adjusting the interest rate to a fixed 5% per annum, payable monthly, and removing certain financial covenants under a one-year term. The effect of the Assignment is that Mr. Desmond has provided a refinancing and extension of the Company's existing US$25,000,000 credit facility. In connection with this refinancing, the Company paid Mr. Desmond a fee equal to 1% of the aggregate principal amount available under the facility.

The disinterested shareholders also approved at the Special Meeting an increase from US$50,000,000 to US$100,000,000 in the sales capacity under the existing diamond sales agreement between the Company, certain of its subsidiaries and Dunebridge (the "Sales Capacity Increase"). The Sales Capacity Increase gives the company the flexibility, should it need it, to sell its run of mine diamonds (below 10.8 carats) at prevailing market prices, and potentially share in the future upside if and when Dunebridge elects to sell the diamonds. The following table summarizes the voting results for the two motions (excluding any votes cast by "interested parties" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101")):

ABSTAIN Diamond Sales Agreement 61,119,875 1,714,062 0 0 0 97.27% 2.73% 0.00% Loan Agreement 61,102,377 1,731,560 0 0 0 97.24% 2.76% 0.00%

Dunebridge is controlled by Dermot Desmond, an insider and related party of Mountain Province. The Sales Capacity Increase and the Assignment (together the "Transactions") therefore each constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of MI 61-101. Mountain Province is relying on the exemption from the formal valuation requirement of MI 61-101 contained in Section 5.5(g) on the basis of financial hardship. The terms of the Transactions were unanimously approved by the independent members of Mountain Province's board of directors.

An ad hoc committee of independent directors of Mountain Province, all of whom are independent of management and Mr. Desmond (the "Independent Committee"), undertook a deliberate and full consideration of the Transactions and various alternatives and financing options available to Mountain Province and concluded that the Transactions are reasonable and represent the best options for Mountain Province in the circumstances, having regard to the best interests of Mountain Province and its stakeholders. The Independent Committee unanimously recommended the Transactions to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"). The Board received the recommendations and findings of the Independent Committee and, Mr. Jonathan Comerford and Mr. Brett Desmond having declared conflicts of interest and not attending any part of any meeting where the Transactions were discussed and not voting on the Transactions, unanimously found that the Company is in serious financial difficulty, that the Transactions are designed to improve the financial position of the Company, that Section 5.5(f) of National Instrument 61-101 is not applicable, and approved the Transactions.



Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Group in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls 106,202 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases that surround the Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property that include an indicated mineral resource for the Kelvin kimberlite and inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites.

