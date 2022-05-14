YSL Rapper Lil Keed Dead at 24: 'I Did All My Cries,' Says Brother Lil Gotit

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 17: Lil Keed performs at 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Lil Keed, a rapper associated with Young Stoner Life Records (YSL), has died. He was 24.

The musician's death was confirmed in statements to Complex and XXL by a representative for the Atlanta-based artist. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Lil Keed's brother, Lil Gotit, also confirmed his death in a post shared on Instagram early Saturday morning.

"Can't believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that's go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy," he captioned a photo of himself and his late brother.

Lil Gotit then shared a photograph on his Instagram Story as well, writing, "@lilkeed Whyyy bra whyyy u leave me bra."

Quana Bandz — who Complex reports is Lil Keed's girlfriend and the mother of daughter Naychur — also mourned the rapper in an Instagram post of her own.

"I love you sooooo much baby what I'm post to do with out you I can't breathe right sleep right nothing I don't even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can't take this," she wrote beside a series of videos and photos of time spent with her late beau.

"What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby?" she continued. "Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone loose my mind my Mind is lost baby."

Added Bandz: "I'm sooooo sorry I didn't fly to LA I know I could've saved you baby you really showed me all you needed was MY LOVE you gave me that I gave you that. IM SORRY please just tell me this a dream come home. YOU PROTECTED US. Whyyyy DADDY."

Lil Keed — born Rahqid Render, according to a bio on YSL's website — signed with Young Stoner Life Records in 2018 after one of his mixtapes was noticed by Young Thug, who founded the label.

The artist was scheduled to perform at the Daze in Blue music festival in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday. His last Instagram post saw him promoting an upcoming show in Cairo, Georgia.