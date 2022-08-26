YSL Beauty Taps Cultural Icon, Lil Nas X as New Brand Ambassador

Rapper and songwriter Lil Nas X has been tapped as YSL Beauty's newest ambassador. The brand is on a mission to redefine gender constructs within the beauty industry and has added another cultural force to its portfolio to represent what YSL Beauty means.

The announcement from YSL Beauty and Lil Nas X shatters the invisible gender ceiling and enables fearless, boundary-pushing artistry to remold beauty as it is understood today. The new appointment of Lil Nas X has elevated the cultural landscape, reaching new heights and challenging norms that have boxed in creatives for generations. "Lil Nas X embodies YSL Beauty's vision for the future of the beauty industry: boundary-breaking, unique, unapologetic, bold," Laetitia Raoust, YSL Beauty's U.S. General Manager, exclaims in a press release. "The synergies between the brand and Lil Nas X's unwavering passion for individuality are the inspiration behind this partnership with the hope it empowers the next generation of beauty."

The new campaign is the debut of YSL Beauty's newest lip icon: Rouge Pur Couture: The Bold. Which is defined by the brand as "a couture, high pigment lipstick for those who aren't shy." The campaign also teases a snippet of Lil Nas X's unreleased track, "My Little Baby."

Lil Nas X perfectly complements the U.S. Ambassador collective of tastemakers for YSL Beauty who celebrate individuality and modernity, in the likes of Troye Sivan, Barbie Ferreira and Indya Moore.

If you're wanting to serve the Lil Nas X look, Rouge Pur Couture is up for grabs now, retailing for $38 USD and can be purchased via YSL Beauty's website.