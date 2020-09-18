YRC Worldwide Companies Recognized as 2020 SmartWay High Performers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) The United States Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program has named the YRC Worldwide companies as 2020 High Performers. Companies earn this recognition through achieving significant freight efficiencies that merit special attention based on their annual emissions report.



More than 4,000 affiliates use SmartWay to benchmark their emissions and share data with their supply chain partners. SmartWay is considered the gold standard in freight efficiency modeling. The YRCW organization is a Charter Partner of the SmartWay program and has been participating continuously since 2004.

The EPA’s SmartWay program helps companies advance supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking and improving freight transportation efficiency. Its annual list of High Performers recognizes its partners that are leading the freight industry in producing more efficient and sustainable supply chain transportation solutions.

“The YRC team is proud to have been named a 2020 SmartWay High Performer for emissions performance,” said CEO Darren Hawkins. “We plan to build on this recognition as we are well underway in planning our largest fleet refresh in company history for 2020 and 2021, onboarding new trucks equipped with the most advanced emissions reductions and safety technologies.”

“Through my work with YRC and as the current chair of the American Trucking Associations Environmental Policy Committee, I have seen the dedication and drive of the EPA SmartWay team firsthand,” said T.J. O’Connor, YRCW Chief Operating Officer. “Our company and the entire freight industry value SmartWay’s contributions and partnership as we work toward reducing emissions and building a sustainable supply chain.”

In notifying YRCW of this award, the EPA commended the organization for its continued efforts as a SmartWay Partner and its contribution to a more efficient, productive, and sustainable freight industry. SmartWay recognized the YRCW companies in the multimodal carriers category, which move goods using different modes, such as truck and rail, and provide their services under a single contract.

Learn more at YRCW.com and https://www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-high-performer-lists .

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than- truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

