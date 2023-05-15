Ypsomed Holding's (VTX:YPSN) three-year earnings growth trails the 20% YoY shareholder returns

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. Just take a look at Ypsomed Holding AG (VTX:YPSN), which is up 71%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 19% (not including dividends).

Since the stock has added CHF116m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Ypsomed Holding was able to grow its EPS at 36% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 20% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 99.48.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Ypsomed Holding has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Ypsomed Holding the TSR over the last 3 years was 74%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Ypsomed Holding has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 62% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 10% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Ypsomed Holding that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

