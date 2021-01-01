‘I yowl like a leopard’: Guardian readers’ lockdown fitness tips
Embrace the call of the wild
Keeping motivated while doing an online class is hard. When doing any exercise named after an animal, I find that making the sound of that animal makes the whole thing a lot more fun. For example: growl for bear crawls, yowl for leopard leaps, ribbit for frog-hop squat jumps, nibbling chatter for bunny hops, roaring for dragon crawls. I’ve also added a Mario-style “woo-hoo” for chest-to-floor burpees. In the gym, it would be hard to do this unless you don’t mind making a fool of yourself, but at home, with your mic on mute, no one knows. Iszi Lawrence, Reading
Get it in the diary
Since April, I have scheduled a Skype video call with my best friend in Scotland and we do a 30-minute workout every Tuesday morning before work. I put the workout together and send it to her in advance: either body weight stuff, or sometimes kettlebell moves. I look forward to it each week and it helps us both keep motivated. Nicole Wright, London
Make a reward chart
I wanted to build a habit of doing some form of exercise every day, but it was hard to find motivation. If I worked out one day, it was easier to make an excuse not to do it the next. I started putting a star sticker on the calendar every day I did some form of deliberate exercise, even if it was just a walk. Increasingly, I got annoyed when I skipped a day and there was a gap in the row of stars. It’s a constant visual reminder of what I’ve achieved, which feels good. Mell, Newcastle upon Tyne
Follow a gold medalist
I have followed Dame Kelly Holmes on Instagram for online high-intensity interval-training sessions. She has been the best thing about lockdown, a total, selfless superstar giving her time to do online sessions throughout the week. Her other Instagram account, militaryinmotion, has various challenges going on every month to keep people motivated. I can’t see myself going to a gym again. Sue, Basingstoke
Game yourself fit
I use Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure. You don’t even notice you’re exercising, as it is part of a game to beat the monsters – at least not until the day after, if you’ve done too many levels. Helen, North Yorkshire
Jump for joy …
I decided to invest in a mini trampoline, or rebounder, as they’re called. It cost me about £70, but prices vary. I installed mine in the garden, but it can also be used indoors. Just 15 to 20 minutes a day listening to music or a podcast is fabulous fun and gets my blood pumping. It’s not a slog, like running; it’s more like dance or aerobics, but obviously more bouncy. YouTube has rebounder routines that you can follow that give an exhausting workout. Louise Annable, Reading
… or dig for victory
The garden is my gym. There’s always work to do: compost turning, weeding, hard-landscaping, digging, planting, harvesting, painting fences and the shed. I get out first thing for 20 to 60 minutes. Bonus: I’m self-sufficient in fruit and veg in July, August and September. Anne McKay, Glasgow
Work on the move
I bought a walking desk – a standing desk with a treadmill attached – and it has transformed my life. At the end of the first day I used it, I felt I had enough energy to do another day’s work. I don’t walk all day, but I try to get a couple of good sessions in while I’m doing reading or monitoring stuff. I’m so much more productive and my mind feels more creative. Stephanie Jarvis, London