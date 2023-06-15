You've Never Seen a Naked Dress Like Jennifer Lawrence's Loewe Pancake Dress

It's the most fashion-forward look she's worn this week.

Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

Out to give four-outfits-in-one-day Eva Longoria and three-outfit-changes Gabrielle Union a bit of a competition, Jennifer Lawrence swapped out of her Y2K-inspired Alaïa belt and into a Loewe dress that looked like an optical illusion. Instead of the over-embellished, allover-sheer naked dresses that her Hollywood sisters pick for their big red carpet moments, Lawrence chose an avante-garde pick from Jonathan Anderson's Fall-Winter 2023 Loewe collection for the Madrid premiere of her new movie, No Hard Feelings.

The beige velvet gown looked to be floating on her body thanks to its unique construction, which included a corset that showed when she flashed her back and kept the dress away from her body. The sweetheart neckline looked like it was levitating away from her torso. Obviously, when a dress is this conceptual, she didn't need to add much in the way of accessories. Instead, she kept things relatively simple with emerald earrings, black open-toed shoes, an anklet, and soft, natural lipstick for her beauty look. She also wore her hair straight, a change from the loose waves she had earlier in the day. According to People, some online critics likened the look to a flattened pancake.

Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

Lawrence's No Hard Feelings promotional tour has already offered up plenty of fashion inspo, though few of the looks have been as out there as her latest pick. Earlier this week, she wore a Dior gown with a sheer overlay and opera gloves. She also wore a cinched shirtdress and an all-grey off-duty slouchy 'fit from The Row leading up to tonight's Loewe stunner. Lawrence also addressed her absence from the red carpet after giving birth to her son, Cy, who arrived in February 2022.



"Once you start a family, that's the greatest thing in the world. I'm just gonna try to take in every second and be present and enjoy it," she said of life as a new mom. She also mentioned that she's more than ready to be a helicopter mom, saying, "Probably. I'll have to work on it," when People asked her about how she approached parenting.

She also noted that No Hard Feelings got her back into acting because of its script, which she said was so funny that she couldn't say no to singing onto the project.

"I just had a baby and I wasn't planning on working for a long time," she said. "But I read the script. It was the funniest thing I had ever read."



Read the original article on InStyle.