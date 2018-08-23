You've never seen a manager meltdown quite like this one

We’ve seen our fair share of manager meltdowns over the years. But we dare say we’ve never ever seen a manager melt down quite like former Boston Red Sox manager Butch Hobson did during a recent independent league game.

Hobson, who now manages the Chicago Dogs of the independent American Association, went back to his roots as a former major league player by mimicking hitting a home run after being ejected by the home plate umpire.

The Chicago Dogs make their first-ever visit to Lawrence-Dumont Stadium tonight. Former MLB manager Butch Hobson will be with them, riding a one-game hitting streak after this "home run" last night in Sioux City 😂 pic.twitter.com/5HkHFFuRtp — Wichita Wingnuts (@Wingnuts_ICT) August 17, 2018





Why was Butch Hobson so angry?

According to the video, Hobson was displeased over a check swing call during Chicago’s game against the Sioux City Explorers last week. After being ejected, Hobson grabbed the bat first to show the umpire why his call was wrong. He then took a healthy cut and rounded the bases for what many are calling the first-ever “walk-off home run” hit by a manager.

The crowd got on board. So too did the third base coach, who high-fived Hobson as he rounded the final base.

Butch Hobson has had epic meltdowns before

Just two weeks ago, Hobson had another meltdown that saw him pick up third base and give it away to a fan during a game.

Clearly, he has a flair for the dramatic.

Butch Hobson spent a decade in MLB

Butch Hobson is a familiar name to many baseball fans. He played eight seasons in MLB, suiting up for the Red Sox, California Angels and New York Yankees. His biggest season came in 1977 when he hit .265 with 30 homers and 112 RBI for Boston.

Hobson finished his career with a .248/.297.423 slashline and 98 homers. No wonder he was so eager to round the bases again.

He was named Red Sox manager prior to the 1992 season but didn’t last long on the job. Hobson was fired four months into the 1994 season. He finished with a 207-232 record in Boston.

Since then, Hobson has managed or coached several minor league and independent teams. While managing Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 1996, Hobson was arrested for felony possession of cocaine after accepting an overnight delivery at the team hotel while on the road in Pawtucket, R.I. The incident cost his job.

Hobson was never found guilty of a crime. He entered a program for first-time offenders and did 60 hours of community service before returning to coaching in 1999.

Butch Hobson, manager of the Chicago Dogs of the independent American Association, recently unleashed a memorable meltdown. (Wichita Wingnuts)

