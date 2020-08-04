'You've lost the plot': Gordon Ramsay takes aim at US TikTok mum's 'microwaved British fish and chips'

A woman who has become infamous among UK social media users thanks to her how (not) to videos on making traditional British dishes has now attracted the wrath of a chef she should not want to mess with.

Gordon Ramsay filmed himself watching in horror as TikTok user Michelle, an American living in the UK, made one of her latest creations - homemade fish and chips, apparently made with a dead fish found at the beach.

And cooked in the microwave. That's right, the microwave. For 20 minutes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"There's nothing British about that," the famous chef said as he grimaced his way through the mum-of-three's tutorial, before continuing: "You've lost the plot."

The batter for the fish - which contained ingredients including root beer, egg yolk and sugar - looks like "puke", Ramsay said.

Michelle also initially left the fish's head on, before hacking it off.

Viewers on Twitter weren't impressed either, but some saw the funny side.

"Get out of my email and timeline I don't want your mockery on my phone," one said, while another wrote: "Ha, good work! A mixture of chuckle and small amount of vomit at the sight of the batter though! Do bangers and mash next!"

Michelle has become something of a social media sensation thanks to her recipe clips, several of which have gone viral - in particular, her unorthodox method of making a cup of tea.

Again, the microwave was involved.

The "tea butcher", as she was branded, then went on to make beans on toast - minus the toast.

Yes, the microwave was used for this one, too. You'll sense there's a theme here.

Keen lovers of toast will be quick to observe Michelle has in fact created hot, floppy bread. And that her bean-to-juice ratio is way out.

On Twitter, one user was quick to point out that "nobody makes beans on toast like this" and another saying: "I never knew we were hated this much."

Story continues

However, Michelle clearly has some fans, with one tweeter responding: "As an Englishman who regularly has beans on toast for lunch I can appreciate the pure mischief of this lovely video."

She has more than 200,000 followers on TikTok. We dread to think how many Americans are following her recipes.

But if you want to feel better about your own cooking skills, you can find her on TikTok at @jchelle36.