You've got mail voting? Donald Trump and other election deniers target mail balloting system

David Jackson, USA TODAY
·6 min read

WASHINGTON – When Donald Trump and his office-seeking "election deniers" talk about making changes to the U.S. election system, they have at least one specific target in mind.

Mail-in voting.

Trump, Republican lawyers and GOP politicians seeking statewide offices across the country are offering a variety of proposals to restrict or even eliminate mail-in voting, from lawsuits to legislation, despite its rising popularity with voters and many safeguards against ballot fraud.

"Mail-in voting appears to be the primary target of the election deniers," said long-time election attorney Norm Eisen, and their efforts will only increase if they are elected to public office next month.

Mail-in voting explained: Fact check: What's true and what's false about voting by mail in 2020

Republican fears: 'Harder for them to cheat that way': GOP voters hold onto mail ballots fearing rigged election

Their chances of success remain to be seen and will depend in part on the current midterm elections.

Trump and supporters claim that mail-in ballots invite cheating, while public interest activists say many Republicans have a more prosaic reason for wanting to curb them: They have tended to favor Democrats in recent elections, in part because Trump has attacked the practice so much that Republicans are discouraged from participating.

Eisen said Trump's ongoing complaints about mail-in voting have "no basis in fact," and constitute "yet another bizarre conspiracy theory."

Battles at the state level

Trump-backed election deniers are targeting mail-in voting in a variety of ways in battleground states, efforts that figure to continue after the midterm elections.

The most publicized project is in Pennsylvania, where a group of Trump supporters are pushing to repeal a law that allows "no excuses" mail voting. Repeal would force voters to provide a reason for voting by mail, such as overseas military deployment or being out of town because of work and therefore drive down the number of mail ballots.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania in September
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania in September

In 2020, President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Pennsylvania by some 82,000 votes, a margin covered by mailed-in ballots favoring the Democratic candidate.

Republicans in Pennsylvania and other states say current mail-in voting systems provide multiple opportunities for fraud and unfairness. They saidsay people should be required to vote in the traditional way: show up at a polling place and submit a ballot.

Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, said in August that he backs "legislation introduced in the Senate to repeal no-excuse mail-in voting (and) mandate signature verification."

Doug McLinko, a Republican county commissioner in Bradford County, Pa., and a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the state over no excuses mail-in voting, said a problem with the current system is "chain of custody."

"Who handles that ballot until it gets back to the election office?" he said. "You don't know who's voting on it."

More state plans

Gubernatorial and secretary of state candidates in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada and Arizona want to eliminate or at least complicate mail-in voting but have been less than specific about their plans.

Denialism: Hundreds of elections deniers running for office nationwide in 2022 pose 'major threat' to U.S. democracy

Secretaries of state: In 2022 midterms, a new 'Big Lie' battleground: secretary of state elections

Trump Republicans have called for eliminating "drop boxes" that are used for deposit of mailed ballots. Other proposed rule changes would negate mail ballots if they are any mistakes on filing forms, including spelling errors and blank boxes. Other proposals restrict the times in which state officials can accept mailed-in ballots.

In Pennsylvania, a coalition of Republican groups filed a lawsuit seeking to block the counting of undated mail ballots. A coalition of voters rights groups said failure to date the forms is "immaterial to voters’ eligibility" and should not be used "to disenfranchise voters."

North Carolina is mired in litigation over whether voters can correct minor errors on their forms in order to have their mail votes counted. Litigation in Texas involves lawsuits over the number of drop boxes that can be used per county.

A voter gets a sticker after delivering her vote-by-mail ballot to a drop off box on the first day of early voting at the Supervisor of Elections Main Office in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
A voter gets a sticker after delivering her vote-by-mail ballot to a drop off box on the first day of early voting at the Supervisor of Elections Main Office in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

"Many election deniers now want to restrict the time period during which absentee votes can be counted – requiring any absentee votes to be received by, or even before, Election Day," said a Brookings Institution report called "Democracy on the ballot – What do election deniers want?"

Many of these proposals are vague. A political committee calling itself the America First Secretary of State Coalition says it wants to "eliminate mail-in ballots," but "keep traditional absentee ballots." It does not explain how that would work.

Another tactic: Lawsuits

In the meantime, Trump followers have filed dozens of lawsuits against some of the same aspects of mail-in voting.

"Some challenge the use of drop boxes, while others attack signature matching rules, cure procedures and more," Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias wrote on the Democracy Docket website.

Anti-mail balloting lawsuits have been filed in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin and North Carolina.

Trump's impossible dream

Trump himself, who has wrapped his false claims of voter fraud in 2020 largely around mail-in voting, has made the most extreme proposal to curb mail voting: He has repeatedly called for same-day voting with paper ballots – a proposal that is highly unlikely to get past any legislature or court, regardless of who is governor or secretary of state.

"We don’t like mail-in ballots," Trump said last weekend during a rally in Robstown, Texas. "You know what you really want? You want paper ballots and same day voting with voter ID."

This even though Trump has often voted by mail himself.

Trump tales: 'Mailmen selling ballots. Dumped in rivers. Found in creeks': Trump makes unfounded claims about mail-in voting

No fraud?: We analyzed a conservative foundation's catalog of absentee ballot fraud: It's not a 2020 election threat

Kyle Miller, a policy advocate with the organization Protect Democracy, said it's highly unlikely that Trump and his allies can eliminate mail-in balloting; it's too popular with too many voters.

They can, however, chip away at the ease of mail-in voting and reduce its numbers, he said – and their tactics can continue to undermine faith in the election system in any event.

Election subversion

Public interest organizations have criticized election deniers all year.

Their biggest concern is what some call "election subversion" – the idea that governors, secretaries of state and legislators might seek to reverse the results of the 2024 election if their candidate, presumably Trump, does not win the popular vote in their states.

None of that could happen until after the 2024 election, analysts said; in the meantime Trump and Republican attacks figure to escalate.

Miller said Trump's real motive is the fact that Democrats have benefited more from mail-in voting, in part because of Trump's complaints.

"Republican voters didn't use it because they were told by their leaders not to trust it," Miller said. "They depressed their own turnout."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump, election deniers target mail-in voting

Latest Stories

  • New U.S. election rules impose tough restrictions on voters

    Early voting is underway for the U.S. midterm elections, and this year, people in Georgia have to contend with tough new restrictions. The state changed its voting rules following Donald Trump's false claims about fraud in the 2020 election. As Jackson Proskow reports, voting rights groups say the new measures put Black and minority voters at a disadvantage.

  • Donald Trump Receives Stark Warning From Ex-Aide About Twitter Return

    Alyssa Farah thinks the former president's potential return to the platform could massively backfire not just for him, but also the GOP.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Will Pascal Siakam continue to get to the free-throw line?

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is getting in the paint and finding early paths to the free-throw line this season which has helped boost his points per game average. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat