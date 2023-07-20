'You've been Bazballed': England deliver first day of domination in Ashes series

Zak Crawley repaid the faith of Rob Key, Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes with a magnificent 182-ball 189 - Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Fourth Ashes Test — full scoreboard

By Nick Hoult, Cricket Correspondent, at Old Trafford

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The great Ashes comeback is well and truly on after a day of total domination by England who dictated terms to Australia in emphatic fashion to completely justify their revolutionary approach to Test cricket.

This was the first day of real supremacy by either side in this series. Until this, each match had been an even contest, won or lost by a fraction. But England completely crushed Australia and “You’ve been Bazballed” should have been scrawled on their team bus at the end of the day.

England smashed 384 for four from 72 overs to lead by 67 and left Pat Cummins looking dazed as he desperately turned this way and that for answers. You can never write off Australian cricketers but it is going to need a mighty effort and a large dollop of rain to escape this predicament.

At the centre of it all was Zak Crawley whose 189 was one of the best Ashes innings by an England opener, and with every crisp drive and pull he repaid the faith shown in him by Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes.

Zak Crawley played a host of handsome drives after lunch as England ate into Australia's lead at full pelt - Martin Rickett/PA Wire

No player has enjoyed as much backing from McCullum than Crawley whose average of 28 and chronic inconsistency made him a lightning rod for those sceptical about England’s methods.

He could have been dropped at the end of last summer, instead it was Alex Lees who was chopped. He feared the axe when England left New Zealand in March and he had averaged 29.30 across the winter.

Instead McCullum, Stokes and Rob Key doubled down by acknowledging his fallibility but warning of his power to shape a match. “To me he’s a rare talent and I don’t think there’s too many people in world cricket that can play like he does,” McCullum said last year when Crawley was under the pump. He told Crawley to stay strong, doled out cigars when he needed a lift and sought him out in the dressing room when he looked down. He told him there are “10,000 players out there” who can do the ordinary but only a “handful that can play like you do so go and be the best version of yourself.”

His 267 against Pakistan and 122 in Rawalpindi signalled his enormous shot making talent, it was just putting them all together long enough that Crawley struggles to achieve. Here he hit 21 fours and three sixes, making the job of the highlights editor almost impossible as he unfurled thumping drive after thumping drive.

In doing so he became only the sixth England player to score a hundred in a session in an Ashes Test when he raced from 26 at lunch to 132 at tea, Joe Root respectfully hanging back and allowing him to lead the way up the dressing room stairs as Old Trafford rose to its feet at the break, stunned but jubilant after what they had just witnessed.

Such was the range of hitting, it was almost a footnote that he scored the second fastest century by an England opener when he reached three figures from 93 balls, second only to the record he set himself in Rawalpindi in December. His second fifty came from just 26 balls as England powered through the afternoon scoring 178 in 25 overs in one of the most electrifying passages of Ashes cricket.

Moeen Ali's selfless promotion to No3 paid dividends for England - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Australia were marmalised from both ends. Moeen Ali’s first Test 50 since January 2019 was another tick in the box for England’s selection policy and had followed Chris Woakes’s five-for in the morning. Crawley was backed up by Root’s almost run a ball 85 as they put on 206 in 186 balls for the second wicket.

Story continues

This was a perfect example of the Bazball approach in action. England sucked up the pressure with the new ball, losing Ben Duckett for one in the third over but Crawley and Moeen reacting sensibly and batting through the rest of the morning session.

They blunted the new ball and went after Australia as soon as Travis Head came on to bowl his part-time twirl in the absence of a specialist spinner. He was belted for four and six by Crawley and in the first hour of the afternoon England smashed 90 in 13 overs.

Yes, Zak! 😃



Crawley reverse sweeps his way to 50, then smacks a six into the stands! 🙌



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvAUS 🇦🇺 | @IGcom pic.twitter.com/raTlWGS2ot — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 20, 2023

In the evening light after Crawley had played on and Root was bowled by a grubber, England played for the close, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes, getting their heads down and setting up a charge on day three for the inevitable declaration.

Australia raced through their bowling plans, never really settling on a consistent approach as they chased shadows, unnerved by what was happening to them. Cummins dropped Moeen at midwicket and even though he was out next ball, it showed a distracted Australia captain.

He leaked runs at six an over, the two all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green went for 92 between them in 17.3 overs and Head was walloped at eight an over. Australia were so rattled they bowled 11 no balls, and when Mitchell Starc injured his left shoulder in the field and went off it capped a miserable day.

Australia bowled too straight to Crawley who just picked them off through the leg side as he settled into his work. He enjoyed a bit of fortune with inside edges missing the stumps but once he found his range he was off and running. His best shots were crisp drives through the off side, and straight down the ground when the seamers over-pitched. Root played three reverse scoops, the first went for six off Marsh as England let fly.

Joe Root batted flawlessly until bowled by a grubber - Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Crawley celebrated his hundred with a look to the heavens before getting his head down again and slapping Marsh for his third six to take England into the lead.

When he was bowled by Green, almost all the Australians shook his hand as he departed, showing admirable sportsmanship and respect for what they had witnessed. Root was bowled soon after but England will not have minded seeing a shooter on day two. It bodes well for their chances of forcing a quick win against the elements.

England vs Australia, fourth Test day two: as it happened

07:05 PM BST

Boycott's Briefing

06:46 PM BST

Zak Crawley speaks

Sometimes I’ll have streaks of low scores because I’m taking a punt, but if I was more consistent maybe I wouldn’t have a day like today. That’s more my template. Definitely it’s fair to say I haven’t been consistent, but I’ve shown at my best I’m good enough for this level. It’s a conscious effort to take them down, when those bowlers come on it’s important to put them under pressure and resting for as short as possible. I tried to bat time, but better to put bowlers under pressure and get them before they get me. After tea I was timing the ball much better. At first I was a bit eager, but I’d prefer to go that way. I’d rather err on that side than too negative. Their field was very inviting. You’re encouraged to play how you want to play. Most guys will take it on. I was looking too straight, I should have pulled it through square leg but it kept a little low because the ball has gone so soft. To have the Aussies, some great players to come up and shake my hand it was special. I haven’t scored a hundred in England apart from under Covid so to hear the crowd was [special].

06:35 PM BST

CLOSE: ENG 384/4

A feast day for England with fine contributions from Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Joe Root plus a magnificent 189 from Zak Crawley pummeled Australia to go at 5.33 an over and give England a lead of 67 with six wickets in hand. England, as Ricky Ponting says, technically and tactically, have been brilliant all day.

06:33 PM BST

OVER 72: ENG 384/4 (Brook 14 Stokes 24)

Yes, leg-spin. And some big turn too from round the wicket with his leg breaks to Stokes which are a tad too short as Stokes pats them into the offside. The next ball is a proper long hop and Stokes falls over as he pulls it for two. England’s captain leans back to pull another through mid on for a single and Brook sees out the day with a defensive into the offside.

England lead by 67.

06:29 PM BST

OVER 71: ENG 381/4 (Brook 14 Stokes 21)

Stokes and Brook exchange two singles each off Marsh, Brook’s two to midwicket, Stokes’s to long off and square leg. One over to come and finally Marnus Labuschagne gets the call-up for an over of leggies ... or offies ... or dobbers. The way he’s flicking the ball from hand to hand suggests wrist spin.

06:26 PM BST

OVER 70: ENG 377/4 (Brook 12 Stokes 19)

Brook covers some extra bounce on his tiptoes and chops it through the slips for two. Cummins continues to pitch it up to him and he gets off strike by opening the face to clip it down to third man for a single.

England are just getting through here, playing sensibly. Setting themselves up for an onslaught in the morning.

06:20 PM BST

OVER 69: ENG 374/4 (Brook 9 Stokes 19)

Stuart Broad is padded up for some night-hawking duty if required.

Stokes steers a single down to third man. Brook, who has started slowly, cuffs a cut for a single to take him to nine off 34 balls.

Stokes needs a new bat. On comes ‘Twelfthers’ with five to choose from.

Not good news for Australia that Mitchell Starc is being forced to come and go with both hamstring and shoulder issues. He’s been their best bowler today and best bowler in the series. Even if they escape here with a draw, they need to make sure he’s alright for the Oval.

06:16 PM BST

OVER 68: ENG 372/4 (Brook 8 Stokes 18)

Just the single off Cummins’ 15th over as he continues his day of hard yakka that began with him holing out off the first ball, now dragging his team to the close.

06:13 PM BST

OVER 67: ENG 371/4 (Brook 8 Stokes 17)

Carey comes up to the stumps for Marsh, replacing Green. Stokes lines up the big shot but doesn’t pull the trigger, instead drilling an off-drive for two. Starc chases but dare not risk throwing it in, realising then and there that he has better go off again.

Marsh tries back of a length and Stokes’ eyes light up, panning it on the pull for four.

England lead by 54. First innings leads in the series so far:

Edgbaston: England by seven runs

Lord’s: Australia by 91

Headingley: Australia by 26.

06:07 PM BST

OVER 66: ENG 364/4 (Brook 8 Stokes 10)

Cummins brings himself on for some evening captain v captain duelling. Stokes pulls for a single and steers another behind point after Brook skelps a single off his legs.

The scramble seam draws the edge off Brook but he plays a soft ball with soft enough hands that it dies well short of Carey.

Starc is back on.

06:03 PM BST

If England fans do not embrace Zak Crawley now, they never will.

By Oliver Brown, Chief Sports Writer at Old Trafford

Zak Crawley could not help but grin at the fashion in which he brought up his first Ashes century. Setting himself to flay a tempter from Pat Cummins, he made ragged contact by his liquid standards but still found the space at cover to snaffle the two all-important runs. It was an apt expression of a quite astonishing innings here in Manchester, with his hundred anything but chanceless and yet packed with more luscious brushstrokes than a Lowry painting.

You can read Ollie’s full piece here.

06:02 PM BST

OVER 65: ENG 361/4 (Brook 7 Stokes 8)

Starc lands heavily on his left shoulder when cutting off a Brook on-drive. Cummins calls for the physio who leads Starc off for some treatment. Starc has his hand on top of his shoulder, using his fingers to massage the back of it. Green fires in an excellent yorker that has Brook hopping but he manages to get his feet out of the way and jams his bat down to chisel it out.

05:58 PM BST

OVER 64: ENG 361/4 (Brook 7 Stokes 8)

Hazlewood cannily applies the brakes with the short ball and some surprising lift. When he pitches up Stokes drives and sprints through for a very tight single. Cummins takes aim at the non-striker’s but no coconut for Patty.

05:53 PM BST

OVER 63: ENG 359/4 (Brook 7 Stokes 7)

Stokes is busy in his crease but can’t get away from Green for three balls until he’s given one to roll the wrists on for a single. Brook calmly pays tribute to the departed Root with his dab to third man for one.

05:48 PM BST

OVER 62: ENG 357/4 (Brook 6 Stokes 6)

Australia will be happy about Root’s wicket but will be a little worried by the pitch if it deteriorates even more. Shooters at Wood’s pace is the last thing they want to have to contemplate.

Stokes uses his feet, adjusts and thick-edges a steer for two down to third man. Stokes’ desire to get on the front foot causes him some discomfort when Hazlewood bounces him from round the wicket, surprising him with the angle and lift and striking him on the gloves. Hang on, was that another example of uneven bounce? Are their serpents in the pitch?

Stokes ends the over still advancing and nailing a square drive for four.

England lead by 40 runs.

The final session has seemed a little calmer, but only because the afternoon was quite so mental. But a scuttler late on day two will surely please England more than Australia, even if it is Joe Root who goes. Interesting 45 minutes until stumps here.

05:41 PM BST

Wicket!

Root b Hazlewood 84 Nothing he could possibly do about that. A proper shooter off a good length to hit the stumps at ankle height when he could reasonably have expected it to come through above the knee. Scandalous grubber. FOW 351/4

🎙️ "It's gone right through Joe Root" 💥



A brilliant innings from Root comes to an end with a superb delivery from Josh Hazlewood 👏 pic.twitter.com/qmeUlFebbO — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 20, 2023

05:41 PM BST

OVER 61: ENG 351/3 (Root 84 Brook 6)

Cameron Green comes over the wicket after one bouncer and starts to target the stumps. Brook works one off the back foot through midwicket and Root times the pants off a midwicket drive.

05:39 PM BST

OVER 60: ENG 347/3 (Root 81 Brook 5)

Brook on drives Hazlewood for a single. After another Hazlewood no-ball, one scuttles through low, burrowing underneath Root’s big drive, surprising him sufficiently for him to say ‘Oooft!’ There’s no slope at Old Trafford, like either the horizontal one at Lord’s and vertical one at Headingley, so the no-balls must be from fatigue or a lack of rhythm after a week off.

Steve Smith congratulates Zak Crawley for his special innings - AP Photo/Rui Vieira

05:32 PM BST

OVER 59: ENG 343/3 (Root 79 Brook 4)

Green pounds in, round the wicket and gives them five singles to pull off their bodies. England’s rate for the day has been 5.81. In the Ashes.

05:30 PM BST

OVER 58: ENG 338/3 (Root 77 Brook 1)

Hazlewood replaces Starc and pins Root on the left knee but outside the line of off stump. Cummins indicates that he though Root got his pad far enough outside to thwart any review ... and he was right. Brook flicks through midwicket for a single, Root threads one through cover to complete a quiet over.

05:23 PM BST

OVER 57: ENG 336/3 (Root 76 Brook 0)

Root brings up the 200 partnership by pulling Green for a single. Crawley is given one to pull for another next ball. And Root would have done the same but Smith foolishly aimed at the stumps with Root home. Cummins wasn’t backing up and they add three overthrows.

Green bags Crawley next ball with one that kept low and he departs for 189 off 182 balls. He has flirted with playing on several times before and now consummates that relationship with the stumps. Australia’s players congregate to congratulate Crawley. terrific sportsmanship on a chastening day in the field ... so far.

Green carries on round the wicket to Brook, bounces him and the Burley (in Wharfedale) Biffer ducks.

05:18 PM BST

Wicket!

Crawley b Green 189 Round the wicket, banged in, it didn’t get up all that high and he dragged it on off the bottom edge while pulling. FOW 336/3

Old Trafford rises to applaud Zak Crawley 👏



189 off 182 balls, what an innings 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bO8gSXCzp9 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 20, 2023

05:16 PM BST

OVER 56: ENG 329/2 (Crawley 188 Root 70)

After a discussion with Cummins, Starc comes round the wicket to Root and strikes him on the pad. The ball was heading down and England ran a leg-bye. It’s catching ... Starc oversteps for the first time in this innings, Australia’s 10th.

Crawley’s bottom hand flies off the bat as he toes a drive over cover for two.

England's runs have been coming thick and fast today, with a team strike rate of over 100 off all attacking type shots:



Strike rates by shot types for England:

Sweeps = 292

Drives = 186

Cuts = 136

Pulls =117 #Ashes2023 #EngvAus — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 20, 2023

Australia finally give Cam Green a second spell.

05:09 PM BST

OVER 55: ENG 323/2 (Crawley 185 Root 69)

England take the lead when Crwaley lamps a square drive for four and, a ball later, devours a Marsh length ball, lofting it over long on for six! As Mike Atherton says, Australia have never been subjected to this kind of assault in a red-ball game.

Marsh oversteps again, Crawley flicks a single off his toes and Root scoops another over his shoulder.

05:05 PM BST

OVER 54: ENG 310/2 (Crawley 174 Root 68)

Australia ask for a change of ball but it goes through the gauges and it’s thrown back to Starc, prompting a very loud shout of ‘It’s not the ball, it’s you, Mitch’ from a Lancastrian ‘wit’. Root dabs Starc for another two, haring back while footsore Australia look shell-shocked.

04:59 PM BST

OVER 53: ENG 306/2 (Crawley 174 Root 65)

Marsh oversteps again, his third and Australia’s eighth no-ball of the day. Root steered it for two to add three to the scoreboard. After Root uses a similar gliding stroke to earn a single, Marsh stations a short mid-on next to the non-striker for Crawley but he isn’t given any work to do for the final two deliveries.

Steve Smith and Pat Cummins come together for a chat. Smith continues to direct traffic.

04:56 PM BST

OVER 52: ENG 300/2 (Crawley 174 Root 60)

England’s running is driving Australia to distraction now as Crawley takes two after thick-edging a drive over point. England reach but not breach 300 off 51.5 overs.

The trumpeter plays the theme to the Great Escape which, unless England are Charles Bronson, John Leyton or James Coburn, bodes ill.

04:49 PM BST

OVER 51: ENG 296/2 (Crawley 171 Root 59)

Here comes Mitchell Marsh. Speaking of whom:

The loss of Nathan Lyon feels brutal for Australia right now, but they should have selected Todd Murphy. Two big West Australian all-rounders is too many, and it is asking too much of Travis Head to bowl many overs when England are in this sort of mood.

Run out chance! Root was more than halfway down after a straight drive before Crawley sent him back and he just made it in time when the throw was sent wide of Carey who dived to get it and demolish the stumps but was given too much to do.

Root plays tip and run to cover and then Crawley dances down and slices a drive for a one-bounce four to long-off. Pongo time. Starc is fit enough to continue. Whey clothe Green in cotton wool and force your thoroughbred left-arm quick to carry on with an obvious hamstring niggle.

04:44 PM BST

Bazball > Tavball

There have been terrific Ashes innings before by England, notably by Lord Botham. But today the Australian bowling has been flogged at both ends, not only by Zak Crawley while making the fastest Test 150 at Old Trafford but by his partners too, Moeen Ali and Joe Root, who have made a very brisk hundred between them. With respect to Chris Tavare, Australia have had a harder job here than in 1981.

04:43 PM BST

OVER 50: ENG 290/2 (Crawley 166 Root 58)

Crawley steers two down to backward point and beats Labuschagne’s dead-eye direct hit by a yard. Starc sought the nick before tea with full and wide deliveries that Crawley drove, middling some, flashing others over the cordon. He does so again and Crawley harpoons it through cover for four. They burgle two with a midwicket flick, Australia looking ever more ragged and rattled and Crawley then smears a straight drive for four. No swing. Too straight. Starc’s left hamstring curtails his followthrough after his final delivery.

England trail by 27.

04:38 PM BST

OVER 49: ENG 278/2 (Crawley 154 Root 58)

Just the single and the no-ball from Hazlewood’s 11th over. Starc seemed to have tweaked his hamstring at the end of his last spell but is returning now. Cummins is going to have to trust Green or Marsh soon.

04:33 PM BST

OVER 48: ENG 276/2 (Crawley 153 Root 58)

This is Cummins’ fifth Test in 43 days and he is doing the lion’s share of the bowling again. Crawley plays the sweetest stroke of the day, lacing the Australia captain through mid-on for four and then follows it next ball with an off-drive for four more to take him to 153 off 153 balls. Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are never going to do that, even with a bag of amphetamine sulphate in their morning porridge, which is why he kept being picked.

Zak Crawley passes the 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ mark



He's on fire 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/psCdhH6D9U — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 20, 2023

04:29 PM BST

OVER 47: ENG 265/2 (Crawley 143 Root 57)

Magnificent from Root, who is motoring along at the kind of rate that might trouble Lord Guy of Gorilla’s 1981 knock if anyone were foolish enough to tempt fate, playing that dabby late cut that splits backward point and third man as it smokes along the grass for four. Not so magnificent when he tries the reverse scoop again at a driveable ball and swishes at thin air.

Unlike this one:

Joe Root with another scoop to bring up his 50 from 45 balls 👏 pic.twitter.com/2NY5TDATcq — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 20, 2023

04:24 PM BST

OVER 46: ENG 260/2 (Crawley 142 Root 53)

Cummins shouts for leg-before and was about to review it when Nitin Menon signalled no-ball. A chunky inside edge would also have ruled it out.

Root, impish as ever, rubs salt in the wound by jumping through a quarter-turn and reverse scooping the best fast bowler in the world* over the slips for four.

Root flicks a single off middle and Crawley steers three down through third man, Head saving one with a headlong dive and slap back with the palm inches from the rope.

* according to the ICC rankings. I think it might be Afridi, were it not for the injuries.

04:18 PM BST

OVER 45: ENG 249/2 (Crawley 138 Root 47)

A maiden for Hazlewood, Crawley refuses to be tempted as Hazlewood sticks to a decent length and line.

04:15 PM BST

OVER 44: ENG 249/2 (Crawley 138 Root 47)

Now Cummins errs too straight and Crawley whisks it fine for four. Proper leg glance that, body more perpendicular than leaning over to the offside to flick it. Crawley plays tip and run to cover, Root works another to midwicket. Cummins resorts to the corridor and Crawley plays and misses then pushes a single that seems to have cracked his bat. He signals to the dressing room either for tape or a new blade.

Zak Crawley and Joe Root put on a hundred for the third wicket - OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

04:10 PM BST

OVER 43: ENG 242/2 (Crawley 132 Root 46)

Hazlewood has been bowling too straight for much of the series and allows Root to whip a single and Crawley to jog a leg bye when missing out on a flick. A brake of sorts.

04:08 PM BST

OVER 42: ENG 240/2 (Crawley 132 Root 45)

Mark Butcher says Australia looked like a school team in the afternoon session, reacting to boundaries by moving fielders, following the ball around. It’s Mike Tyson isn’t it? Everyone has a plan until they’re smacked in the mouth. Let’s see what their post-tea strategy is.

Cummins, as he usually does, takes the responsibility on his own shoulders and steams in. Australia think they might have Root caught at second slip though he immediately says he will review it. In fact the umpire sends it upstairs himself to see if it was a fair catch ... which it was. But there was no bat. Cummins wants an umpire check for lbw without using one of his own. Menon tells him ‘no’ and he doesn’t burn one of Australia’s as it was way too high.

03:56 PM BST

Tea report: England's field day

Nick Hoult, Cricket Correspondent, at Old Trafford

England’s best session of Ashes cricket since at least the 2010-11 series in Australia. In total they scored 178 in 25 overs, Crawley making his first Ashes hundred and the second fastest in Test history by an England opener as Australia looked totally lost.

Crawley hit 106 in the session striking two sixes and 14 fours to completely vindicate the faith shown in him by Brendon McCullum in the most outrageous way. Moeen Ali’s fifty and Chris Woakes’s five fer earlier in the day ticked other boxes for England, backing up their selection choices while Australia were unable to exert any pressure, lacking a spin bowler in the attack and their two allrounders totally anonymous with the ball.

Pat Cummins leaked runs at six an over, Mitchell Marsh 6.3 and Travis Head’s part-time spin travelled at 8 an over. England scored 90 for one in the first hour of the afternoon and 88 in the second, and are now just 78 behind with eight wickets in hand. If rain does wash out day four, they have accelerated that match to make up for it.

Root unfurled one of his reverse scoops for six, off Marsh, and Crawley brought up their 100 stand off 79 balls when he lifted Head over the rope for his second six.

Crawley moved from 50 to 100 in just 26 balls, riding his luck at times with inside edges past his stumps but also some sumptuous drives that are his trademark.

He celebrated his fourth Test hundred, and first since Rawalpindi, with a look to the heavens. It came off 93 deliveries, just seven slower than his own record for an England opener off 86 in Pindi in December which helped set up one of England’s finest wins. Can it happen again?

03:47 PM BST

Australia need to show their steel

Call it Bazball. Call it what you like. Give it a label if you need. All I would say is, that is brilliant test match cricket, full stop. Pressure back on the bowlers. Aggressive, high percentage batting for most of it. Athletic running between the wickets. Australians have been hearing about this style of batting and we have only seen snippets of it during the series. Today I simply see brilliant cricket. Australia are on the back foot. They will need to show their steel after tea to stay in this game.



03:46 PM BST

TEA: ENG 239/2

England trail by 78 after dominating the session, marmalising Australia’s bowlers for more than five an over and, in Head’s case, eight. No counting chickens but we should take a moment to admire England’s courage and smile at the joy they bring. Bazball has its critics but I have smiled more in the past 15 months doing this job than for any other prolonged period in the past 14 years of doing just about every England Test, home and away.

That concludes the most runs in a session so far in #Ashes2023



178 runs at a run rate of 7.16#EngvAus — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 20, 2023

03:42 PM BST

OVER 41: ENG 239/2 (Crawley 132 Root 44)

Up comes the hundred partnership off 82 balls when Crawley mows a slog sweep into the long pasture for six at coin de la vache. Root is on 44 off 35. Cummins shuts the stable door with the horse gone by posting four men on the legside boundary, also chewing up time to make it the last over before tea.

England pillage three singles and a two off Head’s other five deliveries as England walk off after the most one-sided session of the series in which England made 178/1 off 25 overs.

03:36 PM BST

OVER 40: ENG 228/2 (Crawley 123 Root 42)

After a few overs of gun-barrel straight seamers, Marsh rags a big off-cutter that almost cuts Crawley in two as it zips past his box, close enough for its vapour trail to make anyone ever to have donned a pink Litesome wince. A couple of big no-balls pollute what otherwise would have been a decent over.

03:33 PM BST

OVER 39: ENG 222/2 (Crawley 121 Root 40)

England milk Head for five singles. Tea can’t come quick enough for Australia who need a reset and a rethink. Thoughts turn to Richie Benaud as England reach 222/2 or, as he favoured, chew-chew-chew for chew.

03:29 PM BST

OVER 38: ENG 217/2 (Crawley 118 Root 38)

Crawley and Root share five singles off Marsh who must have thought he was doing well. And then Root jumps through 90 degrees to stand chest on and reverse scoops the final ball for six!

03:25 PM BST

OVER 37: ENG 206/2 (Crawley 115 Root 30)

Good over now from Head, too, much better rhythm ... until Root sweeps hard for four and Starc seems to aggravate the hamstring niggle by sliding in vain to claw it back as he slid into the foam pyramids.

Zak Crawley’s hundred takes me back to 1981 and Ian Botham’s 118 at Old Trafford. The fielders clustered around the third man and point boundaries for Crawley’s slashes are in exactly the same geographical location as the Australians were for Dennis Lillee’s bouncers to Botham, which he kept hooking and top-edging into Warwick Road station.

03:21 PM BST

OVER 36: ENG 200/2 (Crawley 114 Root 25)

Marsh slams the brakes on with a tight, nagging line. England bring up the 200 when Crawley works the straight one for two. Two hundred off 35.3 overs in a must-win Test match.

03:19 PM BST

OVER 35: ENG 198/2 (Crawley 112 Root 25)

With no frontlne spinner, Cummins turns back to Head. Crawley drives the first ball of this second spell for four through a misfield at long off then takes a couple of singles as Root milks one to cover. Double change: Mitch Marsh is coming on. Picking Green if you’re not going to use him here seems a big mistake. Huge potential, brilliant fielder but they always seem to be protecting him. England are chugging along at 5.6 an over and where’s the tall all-rounder and his armpit deliveries?

03:14 PM BST

Crawley repays the faith

This innings a perfect encapsulation of why, through everything, England retained faith in Zak Crawley: his fearlessness, ability to hit good balls for 4, and a game that is better-suited to quicker bowling than seamers in county cricket. It’s been very special. His Test average is now back above 30, too.

03:13 PM BST

OVER 34: ENG 191/2 (Crawley 106 Root 24)

Starc will continue and has a very strange field. There’s no one in front of square on the offside for Root who pulls for a single and then an offside umbrella plus a fly slip for Crawley. Starc feeds him with a full wide one and he smacks it over gully for four, off the edge. Now Cummins posts a second fly slip, almost a fly gully, 15 yards in from the rope and 15 yards across from the other one.

Crawley duly has a huge yahoo at a full one and misses completely then edges one for a single that would have been catchable at backward point had Marsh not been moved to ‘fly gully’. Ha. Insult to injury. Crawley’s is the second quickest Test century at OT at 93 balls, seven more than Lord Beef’s in 1981.

A very different Zak Crawley at the crease today compared to the one who was partnered to a hundred by Joe Root in Antigua 18 months ago. Then he was told by Root to rein it in, play the long game. He ground out a deathly dull ton in a drawn match that tested the limits of even the most ardent lover of Test cricket. This time it was pulsating stuff, his second fifty taking 26 balls and it is the guy at the other end - Root - who is now trying to mimic the positivity of Crawley.

03:06 PM BST

OVER 33: ENG 185/2 (Crawley 101 Root 23)

A hundred for Zak Crawley and typically it is brought up with a streaky slap over cover. His second 50 has come off 26 deliveries. More vindication for Stokes and McCullum. They have backed him to come off a couple of times a series and he has delivered at Headingley and here. Three of England’s most maligned cricketers – Moeen, Bairstow and Crawley – have repaid their captain’s loyalty here.

Crawley pulls Cummins for a single then Root, anticipating that predictable Cummins will go short, waits for it and pulls it hard for four more.

The partnership is 55 off 36.

A fourth Test century, coming in just 93 balls 💯



Take a bow, Zak Crawley! 👏



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvAUS 🇦🇺 | @IGcom pic.twitter.com/25Nah8QBTh — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 20, 2023

03:02 PM BST

OVER 32: ENG 177/2 (Crawley 98 Root 18)

Ricky Ponting has been calling for a fly slip for the past three overs and is proved right when Crawley throws his hands at a wide, full one and gives it the full humpty. The ball flies off the edge for four. A good fielder at fly slip would have been in the game. Starc goes again and this time Crawley creams it through cover for four more then moves to 98 with a tappy drive to mid-off for one.

Starc fusses his hamstring, kneading the back of his thigh. Hmm.

02:59 PM BST

JL on ZC

Great cricket to watch. Moeen Ali is a nice player to watch. Loose wrists, magnificent cover drives. Usman Khawaja’s catch equally as athletic and important for Australia’s push. I asked about a significant innings from Zak Crawley - I think we are seeing that evolve right now. Chancing his luck a little but lovely stroke play and elite running between the wickets. Can England keep moving at this rate? Australia need to adjust their plans to pull back this flow of runs.

02:57 PM BST

OVER 31: ENG 168/2 (Crawley 89 Root 18)

Root is treated to another bouncer but it doesn’t get up so he pirouettes and carts it for four on the pull. Cummins then abandons that policy and pitches up, drifts too wide and Root plays a classical square drive for four. Gundappa Viswanath would have been happy to have that beauty in his portfolio of drives.

Amazing acceleration after lunch in that England second wicket stand of 121 off 25 overs. Wouldn’t mind some retrenchment though: so many runs to be made in the final hour when Australia’s fast bowlers are tiring, a process which in turn is accelerated by bowling ever more bouncers. But can England be patient or are they going for broke to beat the rain?

02:54 PM BST

OVER 30: ENG 157/2 (Crawley 88 Root 9)

Cummins sticks with Starc after drinks. He looks the most threatening but when he tosses it wide and pitches up Crawley inside-edges for four more through the keeper. His wagon wheel has an unusually thick spoke at 180 degrees to the popping crease. Talk about a 360 player. As Ricky Ponting says Australia are ‘playing on his vanity’ hoping he’ll nick off or chip one up to cover by feeding his drive. So, while they will consider themselves unfortunate, they will persevere with that line.

Starc bounces Root again and he pulls it down to square leg for a single. Root is standing more legside and has more of a baseball stance, Nasser illustrates in a superb ‘Third Man’ slot.

Cummins brings himself back on for Hazlewood and to have a dart at Root.

Root's changed set-up - Sky Sports

02:43 PM BST

OVER 29: ENG 151/2 (Crawley 83 Root 8)

Goodness me, what a stroke by Crawley, pulling with such power and precision to bisect catching midwicket and short mid-on. Next up he walks across his stumps and flicks Hazlewood for four more down to fine leg. Cummins stops the game and shifts his field across now, putting in an offside umbrella. Hazlewood pitches up and Crawley nails a cover drive for three.

I was saying to Smyth during the Lord’s Test that Hazlewood doesn’t look right. Shades of Gillespie 2005? Still has all the old virtues but has lost some nip.

England have put on 90/1 in an hour, or 13 overs. Drinks.

02:36 PM BST

OVER 28: ENG 138/2 (Crawley 70 Root 8)

Starc breaks the partnership at 121 by virtue of Khawaja’s midwicket snare. Enter Root and Starc sends his sentries out on the hook, Smith 20 yards in from the rope. Root connects with the first bouncer and pulls it hard for four and keeps going after the next two but keeps them down for no reward. Having left another bouncer, he waits for Starc to pitch up and Root plays his wonderful late cut for four more.

02:31 PM BST

Wicket!

Moeen c Khawaja b Starc 54 Having been dropped in the previous over when clothing a pull, he’s is now caught at midwicket when middling one. Fine snaffle by Khawaja who is not the most mobile but dived to take it with both hands. FOW 130/2

"Khawaja takes a RIPPER of a catch!" 😮👏



Moeen Ali ❌ pic.twitter.com/NmlpkY3cgB — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 20, 2023

02:30 PM BST

OVER 27: ENG 130/1 (Crawley 70 Moeen 54)

Cummins pulls his Head in. And turns to Hazlewood. Crawley takes him for a prial of twos off the first three balls of the over: two of them through square leg, the third a square drive through point. Cummins saves one when diving at midwicket to keep Crawley’s flick down to a single then drops Moeen who top edged a pull at mid-on. He dived, landed hard on a pitch four over from the Test one and wears it on the wrist.

Here’s more of Nasser on Moeen from lunch:

"He wants to go out and show the world again that he is a proper batter"



Nasser Hussain is hoping Moeen Ali can remind people how good he is with the bat 🏏 pic.twitter.com/QlMXEkfHdd — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 20, 2023

02:25 PM BST

OVER 26: ENG 122/1 (Crawley 63 Moeen 53)

Starc replaces Cummins and Crawley uses that productive inside edge again to chop an attempted drive past the stumps for a single. Australia curse their luck. England bless theirs ... again. Moeen uses Starc’s angle from over the wicket by whisking a straight one off his pads for two. Lots of love for Moeen’s bat-swing from Messrs Taylor, Ponting, Butcher and Hussain. Earlier Butch said it was a Rolls Royce of swings. Nasser, knowing his role, said, ‘What does that make mine, Butch?’ ‘Trotters Independent Traders Robin Reliant van’ came the answer.

02:20 PM BST

OVER 25: ENG 119/1 (Crawley 62 Moeen 51)

Fifty for Moeen, albeit in jammy fashion with the stroke that brought it up. After smacking a full toss over mid-on for four, Moeen is given a drag down to slog by Head but top edges his pull back through mid-on. Cummins loses the ball in the crowd and moves the wrong way. Would have been a dolly had he taken three steps to his right rather than the left.

Moeen Ali is finding the middle of the bat.



Of all the batters that have faced a minimum of 50 deliveries in this Test match so far, the England left-hander has the lowest false shot percentage.#Ashes2023 #EngvAus pic.twitter.com/QGFQyXkSZ8 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 20, 2023

Amazingly, that is just the second six of Zak Crawley’s Test career, and first of the Bazball era. We associate him with wham-bang batting, but he deals in fours. The first six came in his 267 at the Ageas Bowl three years ago.

02:17 PM BST

OVER 24: ENG 111/1 (Crawley 60 Moeen 43)

Crawley brings up the century partnership with a single cleaved down to the point sweeper and Cummins subjects Moeen to a series of bouncers, including a no-ball. Moeen pulls the seventh ball of the over for a single. Nelson! It’s the second second-wicket century partnership for England in the series after Duckett and Pope put on 101 in the first innings at Lord’s.

02:14 PM BST

OVER 23: ENG 108/1 (Crawley 60 Moeen 43)

Fifty for Crawley as Head is brought into the attack to give Australia a spinning option. He reverse sweeps the first ball for four to bring up his half-century and slog sweeps the next for six! After Crawley spanks a single through cover, Moeen is more circumspect, playing back three dot balls.

Zak Crawley reaches 5️⃣0️⃣ with a lovely reverse sweep and hits the next ball for six! 👏 pic.twitter.com/qC0bXltQ1b — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 20, 2023

02:10 PM BST

OVER 22: ENG 97/1 (Crawley 49 Moeen 43)

Zak Crawley went to Tonbridge, alma mater of Mc Cowdrey, his sons and grandsons, as well as Richard Ellison. But here he plays a pure Harrow drive/ French cut, nicking it off the inside-edge. Carey dives to his left and gets a glove on it but can’t hang on. Very difficult chance but one Bairstow would have been accused of spilling. The ball races down for four. Moeen, too, survives a close, erm, shave at the end of the over, fending away off the splice as a short one from round the wicket, spits up and follows him from outside off. But it lands well short of slip.

02:05 PM BST

Oliver Brown reports from Old Trafford

During the lunch break a noticeably beefed-up security team took to the field of play to fend off any would-be Just Stop Oil transgressors. As shown in this picture, guards were positioned all around the boundaries and a further two at either end of the wicket. With the eco-zealots’ protests becoming ever more frequent, officials at Old Trafford are leaving nothing to chance.



Old Trafford

02:02 PM BST

OVER 21: ENG 90/1 (Crawley 42 Moeen 43)

Green is the enforcer here, banging it in to Moeen, round about his right shoulder. He gets on top of the ball and short-arm pulls it down into an adjacent pitch for a single. Like a two-handed smash. Crawley flicks a single off middle, Moeen tucks one off his hip and Crawley milks a two and another single between square leg and midwicket, running hard.

01:59 PM BST

OVER 20: ENG 84/1 (Crawley 38 Moeen 41)

Cummins’ short ball sits up nicely for Moeen to carve off the back foot for two behind point and he takes another single off Cummins’ fifth over to the same sweeper. The throat ball never came.

01:57 PM BST

OVER 19: ENG 81/1 (Crawley 38 Moeen 38)

Green gets one to take off, a real effort ball that Carey takes at shoulder height as Crawley holds his shape with his defensive and doesn’t follow the ball. He throws his hands at the next one and edges it high over a leaping Khawaja at gully, Looked streaky but Khawaja would have needed a step ladder to catch it. Green goes full again and this time Crawley plays a flowing off-drive, smearing it elegantly for four..

Green considers a review when he gets one to nip back at Crawley, shouldering arms, but it hit him outside the line, didn’t come back in enough to hit off stump and would have gone over it even if it had come back enough ... apart from that it was plumb.

01:49 PM BST

OVER 18: ENG 73/1 (Crawley 30 Moeen 38)

Glorious stroke from Moeen, a creamy, dreamy cover drive for four off a Cummins half-volley to start the over. Actually not to start the over as it was a no-ball. Following Beauty, out comes Beast as he has an ill-advised swipe at one outside off, playing and missing, before patting a fuller one to the point sweeper for a single.

Crawley throws his hands at a drive and chips it uppishly through vacant gully for two. An inside edge on to the pad earns him a quick single and the woody ‘thock’ kills Australia’s appeal before it passed the lips.

01:44 PM BST

OVER 17: ENG 64/1 (Crawley 27 Moeen 33)

Good afternoon. Bagchi here, taking over from Rob Smyth after a very good morning for England. Green has the field set for a chin symphony at Moeen, or beard symphony in Mo’s case, but without a short leg oddly. Cummins is curiously conservative as a captain. Magnificent cricketer, and he has won plenty of matches and series but there’s nothing innovative or even aggressive about his field placings.

Moeen ducks a couple from round the wicket and then tucks one off his armpit for a single, that lack of a bat-pad giving him a release shot, riding the bounce. Crawley works a single off middle and leg and Moeen leans back to cut for a single when given a little width.

01:13 PM BST

Another must-watch session coming up

England’s session. Despite the wicket off the no ball and the dismissal of Duckett, the home team will be satisfied with that first session. The pitch looks great for batting. If England can get a lot of overs into Australia’s quicks on this first innings they will set themselves up for the game. Like all sessions in big Test matches, this next one is a must watch.

01:04 PM BST

Lunch: England trail by 256 runs

It’s been a decent morning for England. They took the last two Australia wickets for 18 runs, 17 of which came after Chris Woakes dismissed Josh Hazlewood with a no-ball

Woakes got Hazlewood eventually, which gave him his first five-for in Tests against Australia. There was a nice moment too for Jimmy Anderson, who dismissed Pat Cummins with the first ball of the day.

England lost Ben Duckett to a beauty from Mitchell Starc. But the unlikely lads, Zak Crawley and Moeen Ali, rode their luck to add 52 in 14 overs. Crawley struggled after an excellent start; Moeen’s innings was a mirror image.

Moeen Ali in action at Old Trafford. - Martin Rickett/PA

01:00 PM BST

OVER 16: ENG 61/1 (Crawley 26 Moeen 31)

Crawley drives Cummins thrillingly for four, then completely mistimes an attempted pull shot. It’s been a peculiar innings. Maybe it’s an Old Trafford thing: last year he made a scratchy but important 38 from 101 balls against South Africa.

By hook or by crook, he has survived and will return with Moeen Ali in 40 minutes. That’s lunch.

A good session for England, that. They got the two wickets required pretty promptly, and are now going along at 3.8 an over, having seen off the initial burst of the quicks. Should be nice conditions for batting after lunch.

12:56 PM BST

OVER 15: ENG 57/1 (Crawley 22 Moeen 31)

Crawley chases a wide half-volley from Green and is beaten again. He started quite smoothly, moving to 17 from 18 balls, but since then it has been a real struggle.

Time for one more Cummins over before lunch.

12:52 PM BST

OVER 14: ENG 53/1 (Crawley 20 Moeen 29)

Moeen hits successive, contrasting boundaries off Cummins. The first was edged just over the leaping Green at gully; the second was the kind of cover drive you could eat your dinner off. Glorious stuff. He’s had a bit of luck, but Moeen is doing a fine job at No3. And he has just joined an elite club.

Players with 3000 runs and 200 wickets in Test matches for England 👇 pic.twitter.com/PbRBptMpzp — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 20, 2023

12:49 PM BST

OVER 13: ENG 44/1 (Crawley 20 Moeen 20)

Crawley is hanging on desperately to his wicket. He just needs to get through to lunch and hope something clicks after a bit of foie gras or whatever’s on the menu at Old Trafford.

12:45 PM BST

Crawley overturns LBW decision on review!

With just over 15 minutes till lunch, Cameron Green replaces Mitchell Starc (6-0-18-1). I thought they might go to Mitchell Marsh, who snared Crawley in both innings at Headingley. But as Ricky Ponting notes on Sky, Green’s extra bounce makes him a good fit for somebody who drives on the up like Crawley.

So much for the extra bounce: Green has trapped Crawley LBW! It looked legsideish, but Joel Wilson raised the finger and that could be decisive.

Crawley reviews it immediately. Umpire’s call is in Australia’s favour - but it doesn’t matter, because replays show the ball was missing leg. It might have bounced over the top of the stumps as well. Crawley survives.

Zak Crawley reviews an LBW decision against him. - Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

12:43 PM BST

OVER 12: ENG 43/1 (Crawley 20 Moeen 19)

The captain Pat Cummins replaces Hazlewood, who bowled a pretty good spell of 5-0-20-1. Crawley throws everything at the first ball, which takes a bottom edge and flies past the stumps. He has a fine record against Cummins, with a head-to-head average of 78 in Tests, but he isn’t looking great today. The over ends with another false stroke, this time from a ball that trampolines past Crawley’s attempted cut.

Zak Crawley reacts after playing and missing at Old Trafford. - Oli Scarff/AFP

12:38 PM BST

OVER 11: ENG 41/1 (Crawley 19 Moeen 18)

This is a long spell for Starc, six overs now. Crawley nails a cover drive but doesn’t beat the man at short extra.

A single off the pads, where he has been very strong today, allows Crawley to keep the strike.

12:33 PM BST

OVER 10: ENG 38/1 (Crawley 17 Moeen 17)

Moeen flicks a rare loose delivery from Hazlewood to the fine leg boundary. After a nervous start, he is looking more secure, and he ends the over with a gorgeous square drive for four more.

Moeen Ali bats at Old Trafford. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

12:29 PM BST

OVER 9: ENG 30/1 (Crawley 17 Moeen 9)

Crawley tries to drive Starc on the up and is beaten - not once but twice. He is flawed and loose, and that’s never going to change, but he plays a vital role in setting the tone at the start of an innings. Crawley might bes England answer to Michael Slater, a kind of ersatz Slats. They are probably the only two players to hit the first ball of an Ashes series for four.

England seamers got the ball to move 1.7º (averagely) in the first eight overs of the Australian innings yesterday.



In comparison, the Australian opening duo today have created just 0.7º of swing in the same period.#Ashes2023 #EngvAus — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 20, 2023

12:23 PM BST

OVER 8: ENG 26/1 (Crawley 17 Moeen 8)

Hazlewood’s fourth over is a highlights reel. Crawley edges a push-drive just short of slip - no idea how that didn’t carry - and is beaten by an 85mph leg break next up. His response is to run towards the danger; he charges down the pitch to flick majestically to the midwicket boundary. He really does play some gorgeous shots.

Josh Hazlewood curses his luck. - Oli Scarff/AFP

12:18 PM BST

Why Cummins demoted himself

On one level it’s curious that Pat Cummins, Australia’s best bowler, is not opening - and will, presumably, operate as first change instead. But really it makes complete sense: Hazlewood and Starc both rely more on movement. Cummins tends to move the ball relatively little - though he has developed an inswinger, as he showed by bowling Ollie Pope at Edgbaston - meaning that he depends less on the ball being new. Operating as first or second change, Cummins has taken 110 Test wickets at 20 apiece.

12:18 PM BST

OVER 7: ENG 20/1 (Crawley 12 Moeen 7)

One thing I’ve enjoyed about watching Starc in this series has been his low-key celebrations: finger in the air, no whooping and hollering. He looks like a man who is totally at peace with his game, and who expects to take wickets. As Roy Keane might say, the postman doesn’t start cheering when he delivers a letter.

Starc almost gets his second with a snorter that seams past Crawley’s outside edge. That’s about it. This is one of the quieter starts to an England innings in the Bazball era.

No balls can be a cardinal error in cricket. Especially when a wicket falls. Australia only added a few runs but momentum is a funny thing in the game. The see-saw continues. Can Moeen Ali grasp this unexpected opportunity at number 3? Can Zak Crawley play an innings of substance in this crucial series? All will be revealed in the next hour. You can feel the tension in the air.

12:14 PM BST

OVER 6: ENG 18/1 (Crawley 11 Moeen 6)

Three singles from Hazlewood’s over. Australia are almost giving Crawley one so that they can bowl at Moeen. In fact Moeen has faced 18 of the 23 deliveries in this partnership. You get the impression Australia’s quick bowlers have more respect for Crawley than the average England fan.

12:10 PM BST

OVER 5: ENG 15/1 (Crawley 9 Moeen 5)

It’s been a watchful start from Moeen. His best innings at No3 was a 170-ball 50 against India in 2018, and while England don’t want a repeat of that scoring rate, they’ll be happy if he bats time until lunch. The best way for them to take control of this game is to keep the middle order away from the new ball, then try to cash in this afternoon.

Moeen isn’t oozing permanence, it must be said, and gets his first boundary with a thick edge wide of the slip cordon. Australia’s bowlers are on their game.

12:05 PM BST

OVER 4: ENG 10/1 (Crawley 8 Moeen 1)

Hazlewood angles a lifter past Moeen’s defensive push. Australia have started well, and Hazlewood is pounding a lovely length. Moeen has little choice but to defend, and it’s a maiden.

12:00 PM BST

OVER 3: ENG 10/1 (Crawley 6 Moeen 1)

That’s successive first-innings failures for Duckett, both lasting exactly six balls. We shouldn’t be too critical; any opener can nick a ball like that in the first few overs.

The new batsman is England’s locum, Moeen Ali. He fresh-airs a languid drive, then gets off the mark with a single to fine leg.

Ben Duckett walks off after being dismissed by Mitchell Starc. - Martin Rickett/PA

11:56 AM BST

Wicket!!!

Duckett c Carey b Starc 1 Gottim! Mitchell Starc, who is quietly having a superb series, has Duckett caught behind in textbook style. Duckett pushed defensively at a lovely outswinger that brushed the outside edge on its way through to Alex Carey. FOW: 9/1

EDGED AND GONE!



Mitchell Starc and Australia have their first wicket, Ben Duckett departs for 1 ✖️ pic.twitter.com/5USCbUO8uW — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 20, 2023

11:54 AM BST

OVER 2: ENG 9/0 (Crawley 8 Duckett 1)

This is interesting: Josh Hazlewood is taking the new ball ahead of Pat Cummins. I think that’s a compliment to Zak Crawley, who has played Cummins magnificently in this series.

Ben Duckett is on strike for now, and he has to protect his stumps after knocking a defensive stroke into the ground. This is where Graham Gooch was out handled the ball against Australia in 1993.

There’s nobody in the covers, so Duckett is able to drop and run to get off the mark.

Ben Duckett protects his stumps. - Oli Scarff/AFP

11:49 AM BST

OVER 1: ENG 6/0 (Crawley 6 Duckett 0)

Mitchell Starc’s first ball is a lifter into the ribs of Crawley, who fences it down the leg side for four. It was well wide of Carey, though for a split-second Crawley would have feared another leg-side strangle.

A decent first over from Starc, with a hint of shape back into the right-hander. Crawley offers no stroke to a ball that only just misses off stump, though he seemed relaxed enough so we’ll say it was a good leave.

11:38 AM BST

Woakes's first Ashes five-for

That was Woakes’ 11th wicket of the series. The first 10 were proper batsmen, which makes his series average (18.45) even more impressive.

It’s nice that such a good guy finally has some happy memories in Ashes Tests. Before this series he was averaging 46 against Australia; now it’s down to a more respectable 38.

A lovely moment for Chris Woakes as he leads England off. It will have been agonising as Australia added those 17 runs that his no-ball cost, but he made amends eventually. England, by the way, have made it through an innings without dropping a catch. Progress!

11:35 AM BST

Wicket!!!

Hazlewood c Duckett b Woakes 4 This time it counts. Hazlewood edges to third slip, where Duckett takes a fine catch above his head. Almost ten years after his debut, Chris Woakes has his first Test five-for against Australia. Right here, right now, there’s nothing unsung about this hero: Woakes has been fantastic since his return at Headingley. FOW: 317 all out

Australia bowled out for 317! ❌



5 wickets for Chris Woakes 😍👏 pic.twitter.com/PNfluPhv0o — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 20, 2023

11:32 AM BST

OVER 90: AUS 317/9 (Starc 36 Hazlewood 4)

Mark Wood does indeed replace Anderson. His first ball leads to an appeal for LBW against Starc, though it was too high and probably pitched outside leg.

Starc turns down singles off the third and fifth deliveries, so he doesn’t want to expose Hazlewood for even one ball. It’s a maiden.

That no-ball - that very marginal no-ball - is costing Englkand here. The Aussies are gently adding a few runs, but it’s sucking minutes out of the game, too.

Indeed it is. The count so far is 17 runs and 33 balls.

11:26 AM BST

OVER 89: AUS 317/9 (Starc 36 Hazlewood 4)

Woakes continues and is biffed through the covers for three by Hazlewood. There are useful runs for Australia, irritating ones for England.

Hazlewood isn’t a complete donkey with the bat - his Test average is in double figures - but you’d imagine he’d be far less comfortable against the extreme pace of Wood.

11:22 AM BST

OVER 88: AUS 313/9 (Starc 35 Hazlewood 1)

Starc thick-edges Anderson for four, then clouts the next ball back over the bowler’s head for two.

So far Woakes’s no-ball has cost England 13 runs. That’s fine, but they won’t want it to go beyond 20. With that in mind, it’s surely time to get Mark Wood on - perhaps at Woakes’s end, because Hazlewood will be on strike at the start of the next over.

11:18 AM BST

OVER 87: AUS 307/9 (Starc 29 Hazlewood 1)

Starc hooks Woakes sweetly for four, then takes a single off the fourth ball. He’s using a lighter bat, which belongs to his wife Alyssa Healy, and I suspect he’ll be borrowing it again. He’s played with the calm authority of a top-order batsman.

Hazlewood survives the last two balls, though the second went past the outside edge.

Mitchell Starc hooks for four. - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

11:15 AM BST

OVER 86: AUS 302/9 (Starc 24 Hazlewood 1)

Mitchell Starc played sensibly last night - only Marnus Labuschagne has faced more balls in this innings - but now is surely the time to demonstrate what a dangerous hitter he can be. He has a highest Test score of 99 and a strike-rate of 64, so England will be wary.

He turns down singles off the third and fourth balls of Anderson’s over, then takes one off the fifth. Is it me or have we had more of these stalemates than usual in this series?

11:10 AM BST

OVER 85: AUS 301/9 (Starc 23 Hazlewood 1)

Josh Hazlewood is caught off a no-ball! Chris Woakes thought he had his first five-for against Australia when Zak Crawley took a smart catch at second slip, only for the third umpire to call a no-ball. The players were halfway off the field when they realised.

It was extremely tight, Woakes’s first no-ball of the game, and he has a little chunter at the end of the over.

Chris Woakes oversteps before dismissing Josh Hazlewood. - Screengrab/Sky Sports

11:03 AM BST

OVER 84: AUS 300/9 (Starc 23 Hazlewood 1)

That was Anderson’s first wicket of the match and only his fourth of the series in almost 100 overs. He’s been pretty unlucky at times, as Will notes below.

The new batter Josh Hazlewood edges a single to bring up Australia’s 300.

What was Pat Cummins doing there? Anyway, Jimmy Anderson really deserved that wicket yesterday, and he has it first thing today. Old Trafford was as loud for that moment as any yesterday.

First ball... WICKET!😱



Jimmy Anderson strikes with his very first delivery of the day 👏 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/OL5l0ll6pj — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 20, 2023

11:00 AM BST

Wicket!!

Cummins c Stokes b Anderson 1 Pat Cummins goes to the first ball of the day! He drove Jimmy Anderson straight to cover, where Ben Stokes took a smart low catch. Hahaha, what a start. FOW: 299/9

First ball of the day ➡️ First wicket of the daypic.twitter.com/eoA6wiLi6I — Telegraph Cricket (@telecricket) July 20, 2023

10:57 AM BST

A(nother) huge day in the 2023 Ashes

If the forecast is correct - reports of a hurricane have been greatly exaggerated and all that - we should get a full day’s play today.

This might be the day England lose the Ashes; it could also be the day they give the series an almighty smacker of life. There’s only one guarantee: it’ll be emotional.

England warm up ahead of day two at Old Trafford. - Martin Rickett/PA

10:36 AM BST

What is the right tempo for England?

“If you don’t play the situation in front of you, you can all of a sudden find yourself out of the Test match” - wise words, as ever, from Chris The Wizard Woakes this morning. It would be very easy for England to get drawn into going too gung-ho today, given Saturday’s forecast. But their usual batting tempo should be plenty today. The most important thing is getting a lead, then bowling again. Go too hard and there’s a chance they fall flat on their face.

10:36 AM BST

Hook responsibly, not happily

The idiosyncracy of the modern Old Trafford was illustrated on day one by Australia’s Steve Smith and Travis Head. England, unlike them, will have to take extra care when hooking if they are to take a substantial first innings lead. Since the square’s realignment a dozen years ago, Old Trafford has become a rectangle. The long boundaries are to either side of the wicket. Smith would have been caught first ball, hooking to long-leg, if Mark Wood – pre-occupied perhaps with bowling rockets – had not wandered in a couple of yards too many. And Travis Head was out hooking to long-leg, giving Stuart Broad his 600th wicket. Australia’s bowling consists of five quick bowlers who love to bang it in, plus two very part-time offspinners. When England bat, keen to make hay before the rain, will they decide to hook down and take singles, or hook upwards in pursuit of sixes and glory?

10:32 AM BST

Chris Woakes speaks to Sky Sports

I’ve been waiting patiently, desperate go to get a go, and it’s gone reasonably well [since he got back in the team]. I’d have taken it, that’s for sure! We’re pleased overall with how it went yesterday. The wicket feels pretty good. It goes through periods where nothing happens but then there was an over where the ball started doing something. It was a matter of being patient and trying to make the most of those windows. I said to Jimmy, there were times when I was bowling that I felt like I wasn’t gonna get a wicket for a week*. Then you get an over where you pick up two scalps and suddenly you feel on top again. Stokesy’s advice is to always think about how you’re gonna get the next wicket. Think positively, don’t just hang it outside off stump and hold the run rate. That’s certainly helped me. [On England’s approach today] It’s easy to get too far ahead of yourself in Test match cricket. It such a long game. I know there’s some rain forecast but if you don’t play the situation in front of you, you can find yourself out of a Test match. We’ll play each session as it comes. We can always try to advance the game later on.

* He must have been thrilled to hear that after Woakes had taken four-fer, especially as Jimmy’s last wicket was almost three weeks ago

"It's just about being patient" 🧠



What a return to the side Chris Woakes has had 💪 pic.twitter.com/sF3IpGgJM5 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 20, 2023

10:14 AM BST

No gung-ho batting please

The expectation is that England’s batsmen will go even harder than usual today, but Geoffrey Boycott thinks they should forget the weather forecast, put their egos to one side and just bat properly.

10:12 AM BST

Read Oliver Brown on Jonny Bairstow's spectacular catch

This was a moment to prove that Bairstow, even at his most mercurial, was worth the perseverance. In the giant temporary grandstand now a defining feature of this ground, 6,000 fans erupted in mayhem, throwing lager all over each other under the cool July sunshine. Put it down to the power of the “Jonny effect”, where Bairstow, for all his occasional deficiencies, can still rival Stokes as the folk hero.

Read more...

10:11 AM BST

Broad's 600th wicket came against Australia – who else?

Broad’s self-belief and resourcefulness is ideally-suited to Ashes cricket. Consider the results of England’s psychological profiles of players about a decade ago: “The profile of Broady said that he is the type of man that could in another world be an assassin,” Andy Flower, then England’s head coach, once told me.

Read more...

Stuart Broad acknowledges the crowd after taking his 600th Test wicket. - Mike Egerton/PA

10:07 AM BST

Nick Hoult's day one report

Chris Woakes is the most under-rated and under-stated of cricketers. His record at home – 104 wickets at 22 – is unrivalled but at 34 it is too late for him to emerge from behind ‘Branderson’. He knows his record overseas means he is unlikely to be taken on tour again, but with a Dukes ball in his hand and a pitch with a bit of nip he can be world class.

Read more...

Chris Woakes celebrates the crucial wicket of Mitchell Marsh. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

10:05 AM BST

Australia in name, but not in nature

No snarling, no sledging, no gum-chewing, no throwing the ball at the batsman, no pressurising the umpires, no overt signs of aggression - and even Alex Carey underarmed the ball at Jonny Bairstow’s stumps rather apologetically, as well he might. These Australians are citizens of the world, instead of fighting, swearing and spitting as though the world was against them.

Read more...

The amiable Pat Cummins laughs after losing another toss. - Gareth Copley/ECB

09:56 AM BST

Ashes custom gift book

Explore cricket’s greatest rivalry through archived Telegraph articles in our Ashes custom gift book - the perfect present for all cricket lovers.

09:55 AM BST

Ashes free bets

Having a bet on the fourth Test? Find the best Ashes free bets to use throughout the five days.

09:54 AM BST

Good morning

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live, over-by-over coverage of the second day at Old Trafford. If I were you, I’d fasten that seatbelt at your earliest convenience. Even by the white-knuckle standards of Bazball, this could be a helluva ride. The defining feature of Ben Stokes’ England has been their fearless fourth-innings runchases. Today they face a variation on that theme, a second-innings chase. Except they don’t have a target and they don’t know how much time they have.

The weather forecast – pretty good today, exceedingly dodgy thereafter – means England face a race against time to win the match and keep the Ashes alive. In one sense, the situation is a million miles from ideal; in another it is perfect for a team who get high on the smell of burning rubber.

The plan is to make the third innings a hellishly claustrophobic experience for Australia, and to do that England need to score big runs at breakneck speed. Before that, the bowlers must take the last two wickets. Australia will resume on 299/8 after a first day that verged on the inscrutable. Their batsmen failed to convert a series of starts, which can be read two ways: as a missed opportunity or a reflection of a pitch on which you are never quite in.

Chris Woakes bowled superbly but the rest of the England bowlers were either erratic or a little blunt. As ever, we can’t really judge the pitch until both teams have batted on it. Bazball-era England are a team of extremes (506 in a day against Pakistan, twice skittled inside 40 overs by South Africa), and anything could happen today.

England have never drawn a Test under Stokes’s captaincy. This time, because of the Manchester weather, forcing a result might be beyond them. But it’ll be fun watching them try.