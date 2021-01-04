If You've Already Binged Bridgerton, Here's What to Watch Next
netflix.com Bridgerton on Netflix
Bridgerton was one of the top binges since it first dropped on Netflix on Christmas Day—and the fun and flirty historical romance has left most viewers wanting more. So how do you satisfy your lust for more Bridgerton while you wait for season 2? There are plenty of options, depending on what exactly you loved about the series.
Whether you love the witty Lady Whistledown—or you're looking for more regency-era romance—you have plenty of good TV watching ahead of you this winter. (And good thing, too—the filming of the second season of Bridgerton was pushed back to March 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.)
If you're into steamy costume dramas
Outlander doesn't skimp on the sexy scenes (and there's those amazing Scottish accents, too). Plus, thanks to the time travel aspect of the show, you get two eras for the price of one—1945 and 1743.
Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu, Starz
If you're a big Lady Whistledown fan
Bridgerton's gossipy grand dame is all-too-similar to the narrator of the CW's soapy classic, Gossip Girl. While Whistledown was unmasked at the end of this season, you have to wait until the very final episode of Gossip Girl for the big reveal.
(P.S. If you fall in love with Gossip Girl, there's a reboot of the series premiering on HBO Max later this year.)
Where to watch: HBO Max
If you love Regency romance
If you're new to the whole politics of woo—and the drama of a dishonored woman—you won't do much better than the classic Pride and Prejudice, by the mistress of the genre, Jane Austen. The 1995 miniseries, starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, is the ultimate version of the tale.
Where to watch: HBO Max, Hulu
If you're a Shonda Rhimes fan
There's a whole slew of shows produced by Shondaland—including her long-running medical drama, Grey's Anatomy, and How to Get Away With Murder. But her sexy political saga, Scandal, may be the perfect post-Bridgerton watch (or rewatch, if you're already a fan).
Where to watch: Hulu
If the royal story is more interesting
Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte and mad King George gave a small glimpse into what was happening in Britain's royal household. Get a peek at the dysfunction and drama behind another throne with Hulu's The Great, a darkly comic series that chronicles Catherine the Great's ascension.
Where to watch: Hulu
If you like British royalty better
Showtime's The Tudors chronicles the life (and loves) of one of Britain's most infamous rulers—along with his six wives. Henry VIII is a lot more handsome in this dramatic take on history, and the series comes with a (very) generous dollop of sex along with palace intrigue—and more than a few beheadings.
Where to watch: Showtime
If you don't have a lot of time on your hands
Now that the holidays are over, you probably don't have eight (or 10 or 20) hours to plow into a new binge-watch. Fortunately, you can get your fix in a much shorter time. You may have missed last year's latest movie rendition of the Jane Austen classic, Emma—which stars another binge-watcher's favorite, Anya Taylor-Joy, from The Queen's Gambit.
Where to watch: HBO Max
If you like your heroines a little more conniving
Daphne Bridgerton may have schemed her way to a better marriage, but she could learn a thing or two from Vanity Fair's conniving heroine Becky Sharp. You probably missed the 2018 miniseries based on the classic novel on Amazon Prime.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime