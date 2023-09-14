YouTubers Zoë Sugg and Alfie Deyes Are Engaged After Over 10 Years Together: 'This Happened'

The couple previously announced they're expecting their second daughter, who is due in December

Zoe Sugg/Instagram

Zoë Sugg and Alfie Deyes are engaged after over a decade of dating.

The YouTubers revealed the news on Instagram Wednesday, posting a black-and-white video of themselves sharing a kiss before a smiling Sugg turns around and runs to the camera to show off her ring.

Sugg, 33, captioned the update with a white heart emoji before sharing the clip in her Instagram Story with the note, "Well this happened today . . ."

Deyes, 29, also reshared the video to his own Instagram Story, which included selfies of him and Sugg cuddling together. "Laying on a sun lounger watching the stars . . . with my fiancé[e]," he wrote.

Their engagement comes just over two months after the couple announced that they are expecting their second baby together.

Sugg and Deyes, who are parents to their 22-month-old daughter, Ottilie Rue, shared that they’re having another girl, who is due in December of this year.

"Our family is growing!" read the caption for a montage of clips, including one of a sonogram, that was posted to Instagram on July 3.



At the time, Sugg revealed in an accompanying YouTube video that she was in her second trimester, nearly 17 weeks along in her pregnancy.



The news of the couple’s engagement and expanding family comes 11 years after the influencers first met on YouTube in 2012.



Sugg and Deyes have been dating since then, first moving in together in October 2014 before later welcoming Ottilie to their family in August 2021.



