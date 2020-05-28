YouTuber Myka Stauffer Reveals She ‘Rehomed’ Her Son Who Has Autism 2 Years After She Adopted Him

YouTuber Myka Stauffer and her husband James have announced that they have decided to "rehome" their son Huxley, who they adopted nearly three years ago from China.

Myka and James said that they weren't aware of what it would be like to take care of Huxley, who has autism.

"Once Huxley came home, there was a lot more special needs that we weren't aware of, and that we were not told," James said in a video shared on Tuesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"For us, it's been really hard hearing from the medical professionals, a lot of their feedback, and things that have been upsetting," he continued. "We've never wanted to be in this position. And we've been trying to get his needs met and help him out as much as possible... We truly love him."

"There's not an ounce of our body that doesn't love Huxley with all of our being," Myka tearfully added. "There wasn't a minute that I didn't try our hardest and I think what Jim is trying to say is that after multiple assessments, after multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit and that his medical needs, he needed more."

"Do I feel like a failure as a mom? Like, 500 percent," Myka said, saying that Huxley was living with a "new mommy" in a "forever home."

"The last couple months have been like the hardest thing I could have ever imagined to going to choosing to do because ultimately, after pouring our guts and our heart into this little boy," she said. "He is thriving, he is happy, he is doing really well, and his new mommy has medical professional training, and it is a very good fit."

The couple asked their subscribers to honor their privacy and said that they wouldn't be going into further details about why they made the decision place their son with another family.

Just last September, Myka shared another YouTube video to update her fans on Huxley's two-year adoption anniversary.

Story continues

"If you are on my channel and you are here for the Huxley content, give this video a thumbs-up," she said at the beginning of the video.

Myka Stauffer/instagram Myka and James Stauffer and kids

RELATED: Ryan ToysReview Under Fire for Allegedly Being 'Deceptive' with Paid Ads Targeting Preschoolers

Myka, who has four other children, said in the update that the 4-year-old enjoys helping his dad make coffee in the morning and spending time outside, and expressed delight at his developmental improvements over the past year.

By Wednesday, Myka had changed her Twitter bio to say she only had four children.

Viewers of the Stauffers were quick to express their outrage upon hearing that Huxley would no longer be part of the family, with several Twitter users using the hashtag "cancel Myka Stauffer."

"So disgusting. If her biological kid gets diagnosed with autism will she abandon that kid too?" one Twitter user wrote.

"This is sickening," another wrote. "@MykaStauffer you should be ashamed and disgusted with yourself."

Many of Myka's viewers pointed out that they wouldn't want to consume parenting content from someone who would give up their child.

"Giving away one of my children isn't a viable option for me, though," wrote one Twitter user. "Surely there are better methods of managing the obligations you willingly accepted. Frankly, I'm not interested in any kind of advice from anyone who would do this."

"Okay but this myka stauffer stuff makes me really sad bc I’ve watched her since before she adopted Huxley and when I watched the video it made absolutely NO sense?" said another viewer on Twitter. "Your child was too hard to handle? So you.... gave him back? Like.... a gift receipt. That poor sweet thing."

"You’re gross for abandoning your adopted son because he didn’t fit into your cute lifestyle," another Twitter user said. "So much this," another responded. "He was done making you money or what?!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Controversial ‘DaddyOFive’ YouTube Parents Face Possible 10 Years in Prison for Allegedly Abusive Prank Videos

Many Twitter users criticized Myka for using Huxley in monetized content.

"This adoption hasn’t been the easiest ride," she wrote in the caption for an ad in June 2018. "We have had so many bumps along the way! But it’s by far one of my favorite journeys I have ever embarked on! I love everything about this little boy and I wouldn’t trade him for anything!"

A Change.org petition was created demanding that the Stauffer family remove all monetized content of Huxley from YouTube.