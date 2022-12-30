YouTuber Keenan Cahill dies aged 27

YouTube star Keenan Cahill has died aged 27, his manager confirmed to TMZ.

The beloved YouTuber, who was known for his lip-sync videos with celebrities, passed away in a Chicago hospital on Thursday, 29 December after being taken off life support.

His manager, David Graham, told TMZ that Cahill had undergone open heart surgery on 15 December, but the internet personality was put on life support after complications from the procedure.

The Independent has reached out for confirmation.

Keenan Cahill, who was diagnosed with Maroteaux–Lamy syndrome, gained notoriety on YouTube more than a decade ago when he became one of the first YouTube channels to receive more than 500m views.

Cahill has posted lip-sync videos with many famous figures, including Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, 50 Cent, Nick Cannon, and Justin Bieber.

More follows…