YouTuber Flies 6x6 Ram TRX Head-First Into a Mound of Dirt After Failing Jump

YouTubers are a different breed. We've seen them rear-end cars on the street, boil brake fluid at 170 mph, and turn twin-turbo Lamborghinis into tow cars. But this failed jump attempt might take the cake as the most ridiculous car YouTuber stunt gone wrong.

The Triple F Collection wanted to get its Ram 1500 TRX 6x6 Warlord—a $250,000 aftermarket conversion kit done by Apocalypse Motors in Fort Lauderdale, Florida—airborne for a video. Except it went all wrong.

The driver of the Warlord didn't pick up enough speed before hitting the man-made dirt ramp, causing the gigantic Hellcat-powered pickup to fall nose first into the landing ramp at roughly 30 mph. Thankfully no one was injured by what looked to be a pretty severe impact.

The truck itself wasn't so lucky. The front left suspension was smushed backwards, while the skidplate was fully bashed in. It seems the big metal plate took a good deal of the blow, however, as the truck still idled fine after it was pulled from the ramp.

It's clear these guys took inspiration from Street Speed 717, another YouTuber who took his Ram 1500 TRX over a jump with disastrous results. In that case, the YouTuber Michael Hyssong was fined $53,000 for damages done to public property. At least The Triple F Collection had the foresight to build a ramp on private property before attempting a similar stunt.

