YouTuber stumbles upon decaying corpse while filming in abandoned Wisconsin church

A YouTuber made the shocking discovery of a decaying corpse while filming a video for his channel in an abandoned church in Wisconsin.

Matthew Nunez was shooting on 10 August in what authorities called a multi-use abandoned building located near MLK Drive and Burleigh Street in Milwaukee.

The YouTuber said he stumbled upon the body of a man on the second floor around 6.45pm.

Police are trying to identity the body and have sought information from the public.

The body was found in what appeared to be a bedroom. The head, feet and left hand were skeletonised, Fox19 reported.

Amy Michalak, the chief forensic investigator at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, said the deceased appeared to be a Black male who did not have anything in his pockets.

Authorities, however, said there were five rings on the body, including a yellow one with a dark blue stone. They believe these descriptions might help the family of the deceased man to come forward with more information.

The YouTuber immediately called the police after he found the decomposing body.

The forensics team also said the man appeared to have tattoos, with one on the left forearm which said “King” and one of the right forearm which said “Sava”.

There were other tattoos on the body as well but they were not clear and were hard to make out. A red allergy bracelet, commonly used in hospitals, was also found.

“We would like to be able to provide some type of closure for that family. We have found their loved one. We know there are a lot of people out there missing, but this one person we found,” Ms Michalak was quoted as saying by WTMJ.

On Twitter, authorities released a description of the body and the rings. It said the “person died wearing a large winter coat and athletic pants and the right hand was covered with a black glove”.

Authorities also said the deceased had no signs of injuries or drugs.

Local resident Dellareese Williams told Fox that the building has been “abandoned for many years, 15-16 years”.

“To find out if that someone was deceased in there and missing from their family for God knows how long, that’s really the heartbreaking part. Someone’s family now can possibly get closure, also they can begin to grieve,” she said.