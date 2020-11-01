YouTuber Bhuvan Bam Tests Positive For COVID-19, Asks Fans to Maintain Social Distancing (View Pics)

YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam has COVID-19. The content creator took to his Instagram story to share the disheartening news with his fans, which he posted along with a cautionary message to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and be safe. "If everything goes well, you will find me here," he concluded. We wish him a speedy recovery. Bhuvan shot to fame with his sketches where he played multiple characters. His desi vibe has earned him a widespread recognition - from metro cities to heartlands of India. He has also made a mark as a musician. Bhuvan Bam's New Song Video 'Heer Ranjha' Gets Praises From His Fans But Not Without Some Funny Memes and Jokes.

COVID-19 and the subsequent global lockdown to contain the situation has not been easy on YouTubers either. While some might argue that the consumption of video content has increased, COVID-19 has crushed advertising. YouTube has not allowed monetisation on videos related to coronavirus. "The pandemic for sure has impacted every artist and business, but it is incredible to see how well businesses have adapted to the shift in the digital space in this time of peril, that too in an impressive speed. Several artists have made a move to live streaming gigs via YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook," Bhuvan has said in an interview recently. Apart from that, many famous YouTubers have had a brush with the disease.

Earlier, popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani's family members had tested positive for COVIUD-19. Karl Rock, a YouTube of New Zealand descent living in India with his wife, faced a racist verbal attack on streets. He had earlier donated plasma for therapy. YouTubers CarryMinati, Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani Come Out in Support of Students Demanding to Postpone JEE and NEET Entrance Exams.

Bhuvan Bam only recently has been appointed as the first digital brand ambassador by Myntra. He launched his own brand Youthiapa. The clothes with the lines 'hustle karo bhasad nahi' printed on them are a hit. Even Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were spotted wearing the hoodies.