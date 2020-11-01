YouTuber Bhuvan Bam Tests COVID-19 Positive

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam has tested positive for coronavirus. On 1 November, he took to his Instagram story to share the news.

He wrote, "Beetey kuch dino se tabiyat kharab chal rahi hai (For the past few days, I've been feeling unwell). Test results have come and I'm Covid positive."

He further added, "Iss virus ko lightly mat lena. Mask lagao, keep sanitising yourself. And social distancing maintain karo (Don't take this virus lightly. Wear mask, keep sanitising yourself. And maintain social distancing)"

Bhuvan Bam has almost 20 million subscribers on YouTube. While speaking to The Quint about his YouTube community, he said, "It's a small and close-knit community of YouTubers in India. We know each other and we follow each others' work. When Tanmay did a live stream on his channel, everyone showed up and we collectively raised Rs 17 lakh for PPE kits. That's the kind of power YouTube has in India."

