YouTube Videos Streaming In Low Quality? How To Change Video Quality On Phone And PC

The video watching experience on YouTube is majorly determined by the quality in which your video is buffering, which in turn depends on how fast and stable your internet line is. On the smartphone in particular, YouTube largely offers four categories of video quality. By default, it is set to Auto which as the name suggests, analysis your internet speeds in realtime and alters video quality accordingly to minimise buffering pauses. There is the option to view videos in 720p resolution, the option to go as high as Full HD and beyond and also a Data Saver option, which downgrades the quality of the video (around 240p) to save up data. While you can leave it at Auto, there are chances you’d manually want to select a higher quality streaming option, and this is how you can do it.

YouTube: Mobile Version

Step 1: Open the YouTube app and tap on the account display icon. After that, select Settings.

Step 2: In the list of options, select Video Quality Preferences.

Step 3: Depending on the requirement, select the quality (high or low) in both categories, i.e., Mobile Networks and Wi-Fi, and continue watching.

Step 4: The app doesn’t allow you to choose a specific video quality permanently. That can only be done through the Advanced Option during playback.

YouTube: Desktop Version on Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome

Step 1: In the browser, go to Auto Quality for YouTube in the web store.

Step 2: Once you find the extension, click on Add Extension.

Step 3: Once added, pin the extension, so it appears on the window.

Step 4: Open YouTube on the browser and click on the extension button.

Step 5: A drop-down menu will appear. Select the preferred quality for the videos and click Save.

Step 6: Hit refresh for the new settings to go into effect.

YouTube: Desktop Version on Mozilla Firefox

Step 1: In the browser, find the YouTube High Definitionextension for Firefox.

Step 2: Click Add to Firefox and select Add from the pop-up. Post this, tick the Allow This Extension To Run in Private Windows, if needed, and click OK

Story continues

Step 3: Open YouTube on the Firefox Browser and play a video.

Step 4: Click on the extension at the upper right corner of the browser.

Step 5: Once the drop-down window appears, select the preferred quality. The quality will come into effect instantly.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here