What is YouTube TV? Here’s everything you need to know

YouTube TV is Google’s live TV streaming product designed for those who want to cut the cord and ditch their cable or satellite subscriptions. Though it has a lot in common with other livestreaming services like AT&T TV Now, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV offers a unique mix of features that make it very appealing.

It’s the only livestreaming service that includes PBS stations and content, and its selection of over 85 traditional cable and broadcast channels grows on a regular basis. For many, the big attraction has been its simplicity of pricing: With the exception of some premium channels, the all-in price was $50 per month. For new customers, that price just jumped to $65 per month as of June 30, 2020 (the date is July 30 for existing subscribers).

In the hopes of offsetting the sting of a 30% price increase, the service has also announced new channels and new features, which we’ll get into a little farther down.

PlayStation 4 owners may want to pay special attention to YouTube TV: It’s now one of a few live TV streaming alternatives to Sony’s PS Vue on the popular gaming console — an important consideration, now that Sony’s service has been shuttered.

If you’re looking to cut the cord for the first time and need to know if YouTube TV will give you the channels you’re used to, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about YouTube TV.

What is YouTube TV?

When it launched in 2017, YouTube TV was restricted to a small number of locations in North America, but that changed in 2019 when a large expansion introduced support for all 210 markets in the region. It has also greatly expanded its collection of channels. Now at more than 70, including the four major national broadcasters (ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX), you get an excellent choice of content.

Despite the name, YouTube TV is not a part of YouTube; Google operates them as separate entities. There are some areas where the two cross over, however, as is the case with YouTube Originals. Nonetheless, you will need two different apps on your streaming devices if you want to access both.

Initially, YouTube TV was only available on a limited number of devices, but today you’ll find it on most 4K TVs from brands like Sony, Samsung LG, Vizio, Hisense, and TCL, and all of the major streaming device platforms.

At the end of 2019, Google reported that YouTube TV had over 2 million paying subscribers. That’s fewer than Sling, but more than double the number at AT&T TV Now.

Supported devices

View photos YouTube TV More

While the list of supported devices isn’t quite extensive as, say, that of Sling TV, chances are you have a device nearby that can run YouTube TV. It’s available on Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku OS, and Xbox One. It also works with smart televisions from market leaders LG and Samsung that were manufactured in 2016 and onward, all Vizio SmartCast TVs, all models of the Xbox One, and Android and iOS.

As of February 1, 2020, it’s the only live TV streaming service on the PS4 and 4 Pro.

Want to see if your device is on the list? Head over to Google’s website.

Features

Unlimited cloud DVR

Out of all the features baked into YouTube TV, one stands out from the crowd: Cloud DVR. While this is a tool that most live TV streaming services offer these days, Google offers a more natural experience, letting you record as much content as you want, which can be stored for up to nine months, putting an end to the storage limits that most competitors impose. It’s also worth noting that most competing services charge extra for additional storage, so if you’re a record-a-holic, YouTube TV is the obvious choice.

Story continues