YouTube treasures: Darlington races remastered Darlington Raceway celebrates its annual Throwback Weekend next week, when one of the most iconic tracks on the NASCAR circuit serves as a host for the industry to honor its past in creative paint schemes and promotions. We’re kicking off the Darlington celebration today by posting six classic races from 1958-78 to our YouTube channel. …

Darlington Raceway celebrates its annual Throwback Weekend next week, when one of the most iconic tracks on the NASCAR circuit serves as a host for the industry to honor its past in creative paint schemes and promotions.

We’re kicking off the Darlington celebration today by posting six classic races from 1958-78 to our YouTube channel. And we’re remastering them and uploading in 4K.

The heroes of yesterday have never looked better on your screen. Here is the playlist.

RELATED: Visit our YouTube page

Check out all six races and watch as NASCAR Hall of Famer Fireball Roberts claims his first Southern 500 victory in 1958; as David Pearson and Cale Yarborough swap victories in the two 1968 races … and then again in 1973; and as the high speeds (and difficult driving) at the egg-shaped oval leads to plenty of scrapes, wrecks and highlight moments.

Some things never change.

Get a sneak peek below: