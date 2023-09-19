YouTube suspends Russell Brand’s revenues from his channel

YouTube has suspended Russell Brand’s ability to earn money on the platform following allegations of rape and sexual assault in a massive hit to his finances.

The video-sharing and social media site said it had suspended Brand’s channel from the YouTube partner programme after serious allegations against him, meaning his videos are no longer able to be monetised on the platform.

The 48-year-old comedian and actor has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films. He denies the allegations, saying all his relationships were consensual.

The Met police said on Monday they had received an allegation of sexual assault in Soho, central London, in 2003. The force added that as yet no investigation had been launched.

Suspending Brand’s ability to earn money from his YouTube channel is a major blow to the comedian’s finances. YouTube pays creators a cut of the money it earns from showing adverts next to their videos, which can be a highly lucrative business.

Brand had prepared for this eventuality by moving many of his videos across to rival site Rumble, although this a relatively niche outlet that does not give Brand access to the 6.5 million subscribers he has built up during a decade on YouTube.

Although Brand no longer works for mainstream media outlets, his alternative media empire still relies on several online platforms such as YouTube that host his content and process payments. Brand’s book publisher has already said it will pause future projects with the performer.

A spokesperson for YouTube said: “We have suspended monetisation on Russell Brand’s channel for violating our creator responsibility policy. If a creator’s off-platform behaviour harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community.”

Industry experts have estimated Brand probably makes between £2,000 to £4,000 a video, which,, based on five videos a week, could produce close to £1m a year.

YouTube’s creator responsibility guidelines state that “if a creator’s off-platform behaviour harms users, employees, or ecosystem, the platform may take action to protect its community, including by suspending monetisation.

“When a creator is suspended from the YouTube partner programme, they are prohibited from using a new or alternate channel to circumvent our enforcement decision.”

YouTube’s move follows decisions to suspend Brand’s live tour and cancel future publishing plans.

The allegations in the Times, the Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches include claims Brand assaulted one of the women when she was a 16-year-old schoolgirl, while another woman has claimed he raped her against a wall in his home in Los Angeles. The Sunday Times published texts to her – from a phone number that it said multiple sources verified as belonging to Brand – in which he said: “I’m sorry. That was crazy and selfish.”

A third woman says she was assaulted in the same house the following year after working with Brand on a project.

Before the first allegations were published, Brand posted a video online on Friday saying he had been “promiscuous” but that all of his relationships had been “consensual”.

Brand’s publisher, Bluebird, said “all future publishing” with the comedian had been paused. A planned title, Recovery: The Workbook, by Brand was due to be published in December 2025, according to the company’s website.

The remaining shows on Brand’s Bipolarisation tour were postponed after an announcement on Monday. A statement from the promoters said: “We are postponing these few remaining addiction charity fundraiser shows, we don’t like doing it – but we know you’ll understand.”