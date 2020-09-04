YouTube star and singer HRVY joins Strictly line-up

Singer and YouTube star HRVY is the latest celebrity to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing.

The musician, 21, real name Harvey Leigh Cantwell, joins a line-up that includes actress Caroline Quentin, comedian Bill Bailey and reality star Jamie Laing.

It was revealed he will be taking part on Kiss Breakfast with Jordan & Perri.

HRVY performing at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball (Isabel Infantes/PA) More

He said: “Being on Strictly is going to be such an amazing experience and I’m so thankful to be taking part this year.

“I think my mum is more excited that she’ll be able to see me every Saturday night now.”

The former presenter of CBBC’s Friday Download, HRVY was born in Kent and first rose to fame after uploading his music videos to Facebook.

He has more than a billion combined streams to his name and a social media following of more than 10 million globally. He signed to Virgin EMI in 2017 and his debut album is out this year.

HRVY performed at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in 2019, and has shared the stage with Jonas Blue at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball and Jingle Bell Ball.

Also on the line-up are soap star Maisie Smith, boxer Nicola Adams, TV presenter JJ Chalmers, Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh, The Wanted singer Max George, DJ Clara Amfo and former NFL player Jason Bell.

Adams will compete on Strictly as part of its first same-sex couple when the show returns in the autumn.