YouTube Star Shane Dawson Marries Ryland Adams in Colorado Courthouse Wedding: 'It's About Time'

shane-dawson-engaged

Shane Dawson/Instagram

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams are married!

On Thursday, the YouTube stars shared the exciting news on Instagram with a photo of the couple kissing in front of a Colorado courthouse.

"We're married!! ❤️ the best day of my life. :)" the post read.

The couple also shared a 23-minute-long vlog documenting the big day and their relationship over the past seven years.

"We're getting married today!" an enthusiastic Dawson shared in the video, as Adams added, "I honestly can't believe it!"

"We really started planning our wedding for a specific day," Adams continued. "We started telling our family to book the day. We had the day planned out and the event planned out for what we thought was going to be our wedding. Logistically, it's better to get our marriage license in Colorado and because we're leaving to go back to California tomorrow, today is the last day we have to execute on that."

"I thought it was like, you know, we just go to the courthouse, do the paperwork, not really tell anybody and then have the wedding in a month or two in L.A. — and then I found out, no, it's a real wedding," Dawson added. "We have to do vows."

"It's about time that the two of us get married!" Adams said, noting that they're hoping to have kids this year.

Once they made it to the courthouse, the couple documented the entire experience, including reading their marriage vows aloud and sharing their first official kiss as spouses.

To commemorate the day, the pair attempted to get finger tattoos in lieu of wedding rings, but decided against it after an artist explained to them the tattoos would eventually rub off. So, they ventured into a Voodoo Doughnuts to splurge on their "wedding cake" instead.

The video then continued with the couple telling their family the big news before it wrapped with a ride down memory lane of their favorite relationship moments.

Towards the end of the sweet wedding day vlog, Adams read a note he had written to himself in 2015 that summarized what was to come.

"One aspect I'm missing in my life is love," he said. "I've always worked so hard to pay rent and get jobs and maintain my L.A. family, not to mention a perfect boy has never mistakenly fallen into my lap. I always push it aside, but the older I get, the harder that is to do. I want someone to share my successes with, to be there and someone to experience the world with."

He added, "The problem with that is, I'm addicted to work ... it's the life I love but I think something's got to give. I intend to work hard. I intend to find love. I intend to do what is right for me. I choose happy."

Dawson proposed to Adams in March 2019 after three years of dating. He popped the question on the anniversary of their first date and later announcement the engagement on Twitter, sharing several photos from the special moment.

"HE SAID YES!!!!!!" he wrote alongside a photo of himself down on one knee.

In a second tweet, Dawson called the moment the "best night" of his life.

Adams also shared the news on social media, writing how excited he was to start his new life with Dawson.

"We're engaged!!" he wrote. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I've never been happier in my whole entire life!!"