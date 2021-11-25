YouTube Star Recreated the Entire Squid Game Set and Had Players Compete for a $456K Prize

One YouTube star took his love for Squid Game to the next level, and then some!

MrBeast, who boasts 76.2M subscribers YouTube subscribers, shared a video of his real-life recreation of Netflix sensation Squid Game on Wednesday, showing how he built each game from the Korean thriller series to scale before inviting 456 players to compete.

The cash prize to win totaled $456,000. The number 456, of course, keeps showing up as it is the player number for Squid Game lead character Seong Gi-hun, played by Korean film star Lee Jung-jae.

In the video, games from the show were successfully recreated, including Red Light/Green Light, Marbles, and the infamous Glass Bridge.

They all had slightly less dire consequences for those who are eliminated. Instead of being shot on sight like in the actual show, players had mechanisms attached to them that would 'explode' and stain their shirts when they lost a game. Foam pits were also placed underneath the Tug of War game and Glass Bridge, so no one was falling to their death or anything.

Squid Game has been filmed and now just needs editing, it is the craziest video we’ve ever filmed times 100!



Should be up early next week :) — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 19, 2021

MrBeast, 23, charted the production process of making the video on Twitter, at one point writing, "Squid Game has been filmed and now just needs editing, it is the craziest video we've ever filmed times 100!"

He said the video cost over $3.5 million to make specified that the funding of the video — provided in part by mobile game Brawl Stars — was divided into $2 million for production and set building, and $1.5 million in prizes.

As in the series itself, things got a little more dramatic during the Marbles game, since the production had players team up with their friends after analyzing who they spent time with on set, and forced them to play against each other.

There were other slight differences in the YouTube video, like adjustments made to assure players familiar with Squid Game wouldn't have an advantage.

Around 2 mil to build and produce and 1.5 mil in prizes — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 13, 2021

MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson)is known for hosting games on his channel that typically come with a cash prize. Recently, Donaldson — who has a net worth of $25 million — hosted an extreme game of tag at Bristol Motor Speedway where the winner received $500,000.

He first teased the Squid Game project last month, sharing a video on TikTok telling fans that if his video got 10 million likes, he would recreate the games from the Netflix survival thriller.

"It's in your hands TikTok," Donaldson wrote at the time.

Then earlier this month, he shared his first photos of the project, showing off the hand-painted walls replicating the skyline from the Red Light, Green Light game in SG's first episode, as well as a massive playground set as featured in the Dalgona game.

Squid Game premiered on Netflix Sept. 17 and was a surprising success for the streaming platform.

"We did not see that coming, in terms of its global popularity," Ted Sarandos, Netflix's co-CEO and chief content officer, said at a Vox media conference.

In October, the brand announced that the Korean show became its "biggest series launch ever" with 111 million viewers, surpassing another recent adult blockbuster, Bridgerton.

A second season is already in the works.