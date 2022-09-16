YouTube Star Everleigh Rose's Dad Tommy Smith Dead at 29: 'He Loved Everleigh Immensely'

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cif4TE0P7Bp/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=0681faeb-e6e0-4f89-89c4-d4643f5c9f3a hed: YouTube Star Everleigh Labrant's Dad Dead at 29: 'He Loved Everleigh Immensely'

YouTube star Everleigh Rose's father, Tommy Smith, has died. He was 29.

Nine-year-old Everleigh's mother Savannah LaBrant, 29, shared the news on Instagram Thursday.

Posting a sweet photo of Everleigh with her father, Savannah — also a YouTube star — wrote, "Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh's dad, Tommy. He loved Everleigh immensely. As we navigate through this difficult time we kindly ask for privacy so that our family may continue to love on Ev, pray and grieve with her. Your prayers for Everleigh are so very appreciated.🤍."

Savannah, who is married to Cole LaBrant, did not share Smith's cause of death.

Smith "gained his wings unexpectedly," his obituary states. "He was a father, son, brother, grandson, family and friend to all. His love of living life to the absolute fullest along with his free spirit will be missed immensely."

His memorial services have not been finalized.

Savannah, who welcomed Everleigh when she was 19, opened up about the ups and downs she and Smith experienced in an excerpt from her 2018 book Cole and Sav: Our Surprising Love Story exclusively shared with PEOPLE at the time.

She and her now-husband Cole share three children.

Smith previously addressed his coparenting experience with Savannah as he responded via social media to criticism aimed at her and Cole, as seen in a 2020 video posted on Savannah and Cole's YouTube channel.

"Sav and I love coparenting," he wrote, adding, "the hate in their direction needs to stop. Go plant a tree or something."

The video also serves as a compilation of TikTok videos that Everleigh and Smith made together, including one where he's seen with makeup all over his face and jokingly said, "So... I have a daughter."

In another video posted last July, Everleigh said she's thankful to have two dads. "One made me, and one raised me," she said.

When asked by Savannah if she likes having two dads, Everleigh smiled and responded, "I love it."