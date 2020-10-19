This YouTube Sensation’s Beauty Drawer Is Bursting With Top-Shelf Products

For beauty guru and proud mom, Raye Boyce (aka It’sMyRayeRaye), the average person’s make-up bag just doesn’t cut it — in fact, she stows away her brilliant collection of setting powders, make-up bibs, blushes, and more inside the average person’s dresser. In this episode of Beauty Drawer, we get the scoop on which beauty gems are not only dwelling in Boyce’s make-up caverns, but are also quite literally overflowing from them. (Hint: there’s everything from cult-favorites like Laura Mercier to the iconic Hourglass and Juvia’s Place.)

Boyce’s main beauty priorities are convenience, long-lasting wear, and protecting her acne-prone skin. As a busy mom and a booked-and-busy YouTuber, she doesn’t have time for high-maintenance regimens. Her skincare routine takes about 15 minutes and includes Patrick Starr’s GO OFF Make-up dissolving mist that, “removes your make-up in one swipe,” a pH balanced gel cleanser from WLDKAT, and a 100% sugarcane Squalane oil for moisture. “A product I would recommend to people and that I think everyone should always have in their beauty drawer would have to be for me: concealer. If you want to cover those dark circles and look flawless like you’ve been sleeping, Juvia’s Place concealer is what you need,” Boyce shares. Below, shop a few of Boyce’s favorites and peep the rest of her beauty loot in the full sneak-peek video above.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Sweet Digs: 3 DIY Projects To Try For Under $1

This Brand Solves A Major Issue With Clean Beauty