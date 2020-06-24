YouTube Personality Jojo Siwa to Star in Paramount Film ‘Bounce’ From Will Smith (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

YouTube personality Jojo Siwa will star in the movie adaptation of the book “Bounce.”

Paramount Pictures won the rights to the novel following a competitive bidding war. Will Smith and James Lassiter will produce through their Overbrook Entertainment banner, alongside Caleeb Pinkett.

Based on the book by Megan Shull, “Bounce” is a heartwarming story about a teenage girl who wishes she could trade her family for a new one on Christmas Eve. Her wish is granted and she finds herself “bouncing” into the lives of other girls and living Christmas Day on repeat — learning the value of family, finding your voice and the power of love.

Josann McGibbon will adapt the script. The studio is currently looking for a director.

While she broke onto the scene as one of Abby Lee Miller’s students on two seasons of “Dance Moms,” Siwa’s big break came with her debut single, “Boomerang.” She currently has 11.4 million YouTube subscribers. Her only other film credit is the animated pic “The Angry Birds Movie 2.” Siwa is repped by Caryn Sterling, Sterling Worldwide Entertainment and Paradigm.

McGibbon has been working in the TV realm over the past decade on shows that include “The Starter Wife,” “Desperate Housewives” and, most recently, “TheFamilyof4.” She is repped by 3 Arts.

Smith and Lassiter are currently putting together the Cannes package “Emancipation,” which Smith is toplining and producing, along with Lassiter, and Antoine Fuqua is directing. The film is currently out to buyers.

Shull is repped by WME.

