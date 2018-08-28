YouTube Jabroni Jake Paul Tries to Beef With Dez Bryant, Dez Offers to Fight Him

If you thought the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight was a farce, get a load of what went down in England last weekend.

The short version is that two YouTube stars—American Logan Paul and Brit KSI—challenged each other to a boxing match as a way to promote their channels and get hundreds of thousands of teens to fork over part of their allowance. More than 800,000 people bought the $10 YouTube pay-per-view and many others streamed it illegally on sites like Twitch.

Dez Bryant was apparently one of those people watching. He reached out to Paul over Twitter DM to offer his congratulations, or at least he thought he did—he actually DM’d Paul’s younger brother, Jake, who fought another YouTuber named Deji before Logan’s main event. Jake wasn’t pleased with the mixup and tried to dunk on Dez.

Dez Bryant don’t want the smoke???? & no team wants Dez Bryant!! GO BROWNS!! pic.twitter.com/4hmhwiE6PB — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 26, 2018

But if there’s one type of person you should never try to trash-talk it’s NFL wide receivers, so Dez had a perfect response.

Idk why the dude got salty...I thought I was following is brother to tell him congratulations on the fight and I realized it it wasn’t him ... I guess he called himself trying to clown..we can get in the boxing ring tho if he want smoke ???? ???? https://t.co/N910Li54Td — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 28, 2018

But seriously, cut Dez some slack. Any of us could have confused the Paul brother who lost the ability to monetize his YouTube videos after he cracked jokes about suicide and used a taser on a dead rat with the Paul brother who got fired by Disney Channel for terrorizing his neighbors.