Youtube down: Users experience loading issues worldwide

Youtube appears to be down worldwide - with many users complaining that they are experiencing problems with the site.

According to the outage tracking service Down Detector, reports of issues are widespread across Youtube’s services, with people experiencing problems with Youtube TV and Youtube Music.

Complaints are reaching from the UK to Australia, but are most heavily concentrated in the US.

Ninety-six percent of users are complaining that they are having trouble watching videos and there seems to be a problem loading content on both their own and other’s channels.

TeamYoutube has responded to the outage on Twitter, stating: ‘If you’re having trouble watching videos on Youtube right now, you’re not alone.

Our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates.’

YouTube has around two billion monthly users, making even the smallest technical problem a significant event. Every day, people watch more than a billion hours of video on the site, it claims.

