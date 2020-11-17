YouTube Celebrity Morgan Edwards Shares Her Secrets on How to Grow a YouTube Channel

Morgan Edwards secrets to growing a youtube channel

Also Read | Celebrity Morgan Edwards Transition From Artist to Business Owner With a Growing Instagram

Morgan Edwards is an Instagram, YouTube star. This article showcases how social media celebrity Morgan Edwards wants her fans and followers interested in running a YouTube channel to succeed and enjoy fame the same way she does. It is a great feeling, and once you start enjoying it, you can't resist it or look back, she tells. Every passing minute, thousands of videos are uploaded to youtube. With this tough competition, you might consider it hard to become popular on this platform. Everybody uploading a video on youtube will not have the strategy to make them gain a high number of subscribers. Here is where the difference is going to take place. She has shared some of her secrets and strategies she uses to grow her channel. Here are some of them.

First, make yourself clear about why you want to grow your channel? Do you like to be a vlogger? Your moto should not be following someone and doing the same kind of stuff they are doing. There should be some originality in your mind and show the world something that is not shown before. This effort will make you stand out and create your identity, and in the long run, you will make recognition and fame.

Try to find a way to a new audience every day. Look out for what people want to see and what is most searched by the audience. The most successful channels have multiplied their audience by creating evergreen tutorial content that's highly shareable and makes people want to click.

Focus on a central theme for a channel. It will make you clear for the audience, and they will know what kind of content they will find and expect to have in your track. They will have an idea about your tempo and content, increasing your channel's authority. It will make your channel the ‘go-to’ place for certain types of content. It will help further their ability to learn more about a topic they're passionate about learning. This condition is the goal of a social media platform.

Use awesome thumbnails because this is the signal that is going to catch the audience's eyes. Try to use the title that people search for the most. It will make you more likely to be viewed, and your channel will get chances to expand.

Make a quick intro and get to the point as quickly as you can so that you do not lose the audience's connection. And tell the audience what’s coming up next in your videos, so they remained tuned and keep following you. Try to work on the content the audience wants to see. Work hard on the content and post awesome content. The better the content is, the more likely it will be viewed and shared, which will expand your channel many folds.

Do not compromise on video quality. Invest the much you can on the accessories require for a good quality video with a clear and smooth sound. If people cannot properly hear what you are saying, they will get bored and lose interest in the video. A good quality external microphone may do the job. The lighting should also be proper in the video, for everything is visible and easy to watch. During video editing, improve the style of your videos rather than working on minor mistakes. Let it feel natural and flawless. A good style will create a great impression on viewers, and a good style will catch more audience.

Post often and consistently: This may the hardest but essential part of growing a youtube channel. If you are in connection with your viewers regularly, you will be watched and followed. Long breaks and disappearance from the track decrease the following and subscribers.

The description matters! Include links in your description for related videos of yours on YouTube to help grow your audience and drive them to more videos on your channel.

These are the secrets Morgan Edwards followed to grow her channel, and you can do the same. Only some hard work and dedication is required, and your goal is not too far.