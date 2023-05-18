YouTube Bringing Unskippable 30-Second Ads To The Living Room

YouTube drew a round of applause from advertisers at its annual Brandcast event by announcing it would let them run 30-second commercials that can’t be skipped by viewers on connected-TVs.

The feature will be available via YouTube Select, a curated platform for top-end advertisers Introduced several years ago. The new 30-second initiative will affect 70% of impressions on connected-TV.

Sean Downey, President, Sales, Google, said the new option would allow for “richer storytelling in our most-viewed content.”

It was the second year of Brandcast taking place in the midst of traditional TV’s big week, YouTube made its case as the versatile choice for advertisers. (Historically, it was part of the NewFronts earlier in May, though the video giant retains a presence there.)

“When we talk with creators, they want access to lots of different kinds of formats – everything

from 15-second Shorts to 15-hour livestreams,” CEO Neal Mohan told media buyers gathered at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Theater. “Bringing all of these formats together in one place draws more creators to YouTube, which means more fans come to watch, which drives engagement for all of you.“

Mohan took over as CEO earlier this year after Susan Wojcicki segued to a consulting role in February.

As with the prior 11 editions of Brandcast, the event tied together music, sports, lifestyle and current events. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stopped by to plug the league’s connection with YouTube.

Unlike most of the other upfront presentations this week, YouTube’s did not have to contend with WGA picketers, as the tech company is not a guild signatory. Similar to other upfronts this week, though, the night was somewhat streamlined compared with the 2-plus-hour marathons of the past, though it ended with a flourish. Doja Cat, a pop star made in large part on YouTube, gave a 10-minute performance that drew steady cheers.

