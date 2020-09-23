YouTube adds fact-check panels to search results in the UK

YouTube in the UK is to begin displaying fact-check information panels for the first time in an effort to stop the spread of misinformation on the video platform.

The panels will show independent, fact-checked information from third-party organisations above search results to give users more context on the issue they are searching for.

Social media and wider internet platforms have been criticised over their approach to combating misinformation, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, where a number of false claims about the virus have been able to spread across platforms.

YouTube said it hoped the initiative would help viewers make their own informed decisions about claims that they see.

The new fact check panels will appear above search results.

The Google-owned platform said the panels would include fact checks from trusted organisations such as BBC Reality Check, Full Fact, Ferret Fact Service and FactCheckNI.

Ben McOwen Wilson, managing director for YouTube UK said: “We are committed to protecting the YouTube community here in Britain.

“Launching our fact check information panels in the UK is one of the many steps we are taking to raise up authoritative sources, to provide relevant and authoritative context, and to continue to reduce the spread of harmful misinformation.

“Our work to improve the news experience on the platform and the fight against misinformation is not and will never be over, but YouTube is committed to the long haul and will continue to introduce new features and policies to help protect and inform the British public.”