Youths sent to hospital after Miramichi ATV accident
An ATV accident has sent two youths to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.
The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. Friday on trails north of Kierstead Drive in Miramichi. A lone ATV was involved.
Members of the Miramichi Police Force, Miramichi Fire Department and Ambulance N.B. responded.
One youth suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax. The other youth was treated locally and released.
The accident is under investigation.