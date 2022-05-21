Youths sent to hospital after Miramichi ATV accident

Two youths were injured Friday in an ATV accident on trails north of Kierstead Drive in Miramichi. (Facebook - image credit)

An ATV accident has sent two youths to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. Friday on trails north of Kierstead Drive in Miramichi. A lone ATV was involved.

Members of the Miramichi Police Force, Miramichi Fire Department and Ambulance N.B. responded.

One youth suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax. The other youth was treated locally and released.

The accident is under investigation.